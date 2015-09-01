About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Crear documentos con Documentos de Google, organizarlos y agregarles estilo y formato

  • Compartir y colaborar de forma segura con Documentos de Google

  • Administrar las versiones, los comentarios y la propiedad en Documentos de Google

  • Describir las herramientas y las opciones disponibles en Documentos de Google

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
7 minutes to complete

Introducción a Documentos de Google

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
30 minutes to complete

Redacte un documento de Google

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Mejore sus documentos de Google

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Comparta sus documentos de Google

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Colabore en Documentos de Google

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
6 minutes to complete

Herramientas de Documentos de Google

6 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE DOCS EN ESPAÑOL

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder