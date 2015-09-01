About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Google ドキュメントを使用して、ドキュメントの作成、スタイル設定、書式設定、整理を行う。

  • Google ドキュメントを使用して安全にドキュメントを共有し、共同編集を行う。

  • Google ドキュメントでバージョン、コメント、所有権を管理する。

  • Google ドキュメントで利用できるツールとオプションについて説明する。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

コースの概要

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
7 minutes to complete

Google ドキュメントの紹介

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
30 minutes to complete

Google ドキュメントの作成

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Google ドキュメントを活用する

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Google ドキュメントを共有する

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Google ドキュメントで共同作業する

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
6 minutes to complete

Google ドキュメントのツール

6 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

ビジネス上の課題

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder