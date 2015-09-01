About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Vertex AI Platform and how it's used to quickly build, train,and deploy AutoML machine learning models without writing a single line of code

  • Describe best practices for implementing machine learning on Google Cloud

  • Leverage Google Cloud Platform tools and environment to do ML

  • Articulate Responsible AI best practices

Skills you will gain

  • Application Programming Interfaces (API)
  • Inclusive ML
  • Machine Learning
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Bigquery
Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up92%(10,153 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introduction to Course and Series

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

What It Means to be AI-First

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

How Google Does ML

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Machine Learning Development with Vertex AI

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Machine Learning Development with Vertex Notebooks

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
19 minutes to complete

Best Practices for Implementing Machine Learning on Vertex AI

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min)
1 hour to complete

Responsible AI Development

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Summary

1 hour to complete
4 readings

