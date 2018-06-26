JT
Nov 5, 2018
Great to know how to do machine learning in scale and to know the common pitfalls people may fall into while doing ML. Provides great hands-on training on GCP and get to know various API's GCP offers.
PB
Mar 20, 2019
Really easy with all instruction.I didnt feel bored at any point gave me the basic idea of what is machine learning and how easy google made API's and cloud platform for machine learning\n\nThank you
By Kevin C•
Jun 26, 2018
This is too obviously an advertisement for google services disguised as a course.
By Yves G•
Jul 3, 2018
The omnipresent Google branding on software used is truly sufficient publicity in an educational setting, the branded t-shirts and multiple statements are superfluous for a Coursera class. Many statements, especially towards the first videos, create an impression that the technology isn't superior enough to sell itself as we learn it, but requires a sales pitch even though we already subscribed to the specialization on that particular Machine Learning software.
By Girish S K•
Jul 15, 2019
As an overview this course is OK. But the quality of labs can be improved.
By Mike W•
Jun 22, 2019
The notebook based demos are unfortunately pretty useless as labs. All of these courses would be much improved with real labs that require the student to build the system.
By Eldon•
Aug 1, 2020
The course reminds me of a movie trailer, do not expect anything more than a preview.
Ideas are presented at a high level and exercises consist of copy and paste commands with no explanations. At the end of the course, you are left with very few insights and no new skills.
By Akshat B•
Jul 18, 2019
This course lays the foundation of Machine Learning.
Some assignments were not quite useful as it involved just running the programs
By shanmukh k•
Jul 12, 2019
Though the course provided has some good information for beginners, this is moreover like advertising google products.
By Vinit K•
Jan 19, 2019
This is already available on YouTube for free. While you are charging for it. Secondly, it is so basic that it is of no use.
By Sebastian R•
Oct 19, 2019
Terrible, no challenge, lots of marketing speak and coping and pasting...
By Ian M•
Jul 27, 2018
Felt like a long advertisement
By Peter H•
Jul 23, 2018
nice practical overview. I liked the first part with practical examples, the second part is too much marketing for Google APIs for me
By Fahmim M S•
Nov 9, 2020
Learning Machine learning in Google Cloud is very much helpful for me. As a beginner, it is a great experience for using ai engine and lots of other tools. Thanks, Google for making such a good course on ML.
By JYOTHIS T•
Nov 6, 2018
By TEJAS P•
Feb 27, 2019
Best ML course with google style..starts from detail explanation from the coverage of full of presentation with examples.Like the way of coaching..Easy to understand..thank's google and coursera..
By Vijay D•
Jul 29, 2018
It is very informative about the machine learning and AI usage in Google products and provide deep dive into GCP platform in very intuitive way. I recommend to AI aficionado.
Thanks you Google!!!
By Yun-Chen L•
Nov 27, 2020
It's nice course. you can learn some ML concept and know pre-train API, ML strategy.
By James F•
Feb 23, 2021
A lot of this part of the course I found to be a very carefull advertisement for Google products. I'm hoping this was just for the introduction.
By Robbie B•
Aug 23, 2021
The quizzes often felt disconnected from the content, but it was otherwise valuable.
By Rushabh s•
Nov 11, 2020
Presentation were good and I love speech of experts and I love to listen them specially demo part by Sara but one thing which I don't like is I feel more like marketing and promotion. Overall Good. But I feel more focus should on practical part too.
By Hooman H•
Feb 9, 2021
The course gave a brief overview over different products which was quite interesting. It went however in too much details for a few products which in my view was neither interesting nor useful at this stage. The quality of quizzes was very low. Some of the quizzes were borderline meaningless.
By Nataraajan K•
Apr 29, 2021
I found the course more of a marketing for GCP, I did not get any insight on tools, just the way google did to achieve their APIs and hos they can be used for business.
By Michael S•
Aug 11, 2021
Quizzes don't cover the material learned for Week 2.
By Michael O•
Jan 2, 2021
Mostly self advertisement of Google
By Stoyan S•
Aug 19, 2018
This is by far the worse course I've ever had - the videos are too many and the majority of them are too short. There are like 5 different lecturers for a bunch of 2 minute long videos which is unnecessary. The lab exercises were boring and not challenging. Overall I think I could have learned more by reading 1-2 blog posts. I hope the rest of the courses from this specialization are better organized, more interesting and challenging.
By Amjad A T•
Jan 4, 2020
This is not a course! It is just an ad to Google services. One does not even have access to the rest of the courses in the specialization without paying.
So You have to pay in order to learn how to pay for Google Cloud APIs.