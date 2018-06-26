Chevron Left
What are best practices for implementing machine learning on Google Cloud? What is Vertex AI and how can you use the platform to quickly build, train, and deploy AutoML machine learning models without writing a single line of code? What is machine learning, and what kinds of problems can it solve? Google thinks about machine learning slightly differently: it’s about providing a unified platform for managed datasets, a feature store, a way to build, train, and deploy machine learning models without writing a single line of code, providing the ability to label data, create Workbench notebooks using frameworks such as TensorFlow, SciKit Learn, Pytorch, R, and others. Our Vertex AI Platform also includes the ability to train custom models, build component pipelines, and perform both online and batch predictions. We also discuss the five phases of converting a candidate use case to be driven by machine learning, and consider why it is important to not skip the phases. We end with a recognition of the biases that machine learning can amplify and how to recognize them....

JT

Nov 5, 2018

Great to know how to do machine learning in scale and to know the common pitfalls people may fall into while doing ML. Provides great hands-on training on GCP and get to know various API's GCP offers.

PB

Mar 20, 2019

Really easy with all instruction.I didnt feel bored at any point gave me the basic idea of what is machine learning and how easy google made API's and cloud platform for machine learning\n\nThank you

By Kevin C

Jun 26, 2018

This is too obviously an advertisement for google services disguised as a course.

By Yves G

Jul 3, 2018

The omnipresent Google branding on software used is truly sufficient publicity in an educational setting, the branded t-shirts and multiple statements are superfluous for a Coursera class. Many statements, especially towards the first videos, create an impression that the technology isn't superior enough to sell itself as we learn it, but requires a sales pitch even though we already subscribed to the specialization on that particular Machine Learning software.

By Girish S K

Jul 15, 2019

As an overview this course is OK. But the quality of labs can be improved.

By Mike W

Jun 22, 2019

The notebook based demos are unfortunately pretty useless as labs. All of these courses would be much improved with real labs that require the student to build the system.

By Eldon

Aug 1, 2020

The course reminds me of a movie trailer, do not expect anything more than a preview.

Ideas are presented at a high level and exercises consist of copy and paste commands with no explanations. At the end of the course, you are left with very few insights and no new skills.

By Akshat B

Jul 18, 2019

This course lays the foundation of Machine Learning.

Some assignments were not quite useful as it involved just running the programs

By shanmukh k

Jul 12, 2019

Though the course provided has some good information for beginners, this is moreover like advertising google products.

By Vinit K

Jan 19, 2019

This is already available on YouTube for free. While you are charging for it. Secondly, it is so basic that it is of no use.

By Sebastian R

Oct 19, 2019

Terrible, no challenge, lots of marketing speak and coping and pasting...

By Ian M

Jul 27, 2018

Felt like a long advertisement

By Peter H

Jul 23, 2018

nice practical overview. I liked the first part with practical examples, the second part is too much marketing for Google APIs for me

By Fahmim M S

Nov 9, 2020

Learning Machine learning in Google Cloud is very much helpful for me. As a beginner, it is a great experience for using ai engine and lots of other tools. Thanks, Google for making such a good course on ML.

By JYOTHIS T

Nov 6, 2018

Great to know how to do machine learning in scale and to know the common pitfalls people may fall into while doing ML. Provides great hands-on training on GCP and get to know various API's GCP offers.

By TEJAS P

Feb 27, 2019

Best ML course with google style..starts from detail explanation from the coverage of full of presentation with examples.Like the way of coaching..Easy to understand..thank's google and coursera..

By Vijay D

Jul 29, 2018

It is very informative about the machine learning and AI usage in Google products and provide deep dive into GCP platform in very intuitive way. I recommend to AI aficionado.

Thanks you Google!!!

By Yun-Chen L

Nov 27, 2020

It's nice course. you can learn some ML concept and know pre-train API, ML strategy.

By James F

Feb 23, 2021

A lot of this part of the course I found to be a very carefull advertisement for Google products. I'm hoping this was just for the introduction.

By Robbie B

Aug 23, 2021

The quizzes often felt disconnected from the content, but it was otherwise valuable.

By Rushabh s

Nov 11, 2020

Presentation were good and I love speech of experts and I love to listen them specially demo part by Sara but one thing which I don't like is I feel more like marketing and promotion. Overall Good. But I feel more focus should on practical part too.

By Hooman H

Feb 9, 2021

The course gave a brief overview over different products which was quite interesting. It went however in too much details for a few products which in my view was neither interesting nor useful at this stage. The quality of quizzes was very low. Some of the quizzes were borderline meaningless.

By Nataraajan K

Apr 29, 2021

I found the course more of a marketing for GCP, I did not get any insight on tools, just the way google did to achieve their APIs and hos they can be used for business.

By Michael S

Aug 11, 2021

Q​uizzes don't cover the material learned for Week 2.

By Michael O

Jan 2, 2021

Mostly self advertisement of Google

By Stoyan S

Aug 19, 2018

This is by far the worse course I've ever had - the videos are too many and the majority of them are too short. There are like 5 different lecturers for a bunch of 2 minute long videos which is unnecessary. The lab exercises were boring and not challenging. Overall I think I could have learned more by reading 1-2 blog posts. I hope the rest of the courses from this specialization are better organized, more interesting and challenging.

By Amjad A T

Jan 4, 2020

This is not a course! It is just an ad to Google services. One does not even have access to the rest of the courses in the specialization without paying.

So You have to pay in order to learn how to pay for Google Cloud APIs.

