Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cyber Threat Intelligence by IBM

4.7
stars
882 ratings
179 reviews

About the Course

This course gives you the background needed to gain Cybersecurity skills as part of the Cybersecurity Security Analyst Professional Certificate program. You will understand network defensive tactics, define network access control and use network monitoring tools. You will understand data protection risks and explore mobile endpoint protection. Finally you will recognize various scanning technologies, application security vulnerabilities and threat intelligence platforms. This course also gives you hands on access to cybersecurity tools important to a system analyst. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the sixth course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Cyber Threat Intelligence IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/cyber-threat-intelligence. In this course, you will learn to: • Describe examples of network defensive tactics. • Discuss data loss prevention and endpoint protection concepts and tools. • Explore a data loss prevention tool and learn how to classify data in your database environment. • Describe security vulnerability scanning technologies and tools. • Recognize application security threats and common vulnerabilities. • Identify the key concepts around threat intelligence. • Explore a SIEM product and review suspicious alerts and how to take action....

Top reviews

DK

Jul 10, 2020

SIEM Concepts and Benefits - First\n\nvideo is missing, i can hear only the audio in most part of the video.\n\nKindly, check at your end to avoid problem to the other viewers.\n\nThank you

RR

May 24, 2022

I studied for a LONG time for this and it paid off. I'm taking this certification for preparation towards the Security+, so far, I think it's doing a good job at preparing me for it.

Reviews for Cyber Threat Intelligence

By Tony F

Aug 26, 2020

learnt more about cyber threats and soc intelligence. application lecturer sound like she is drunk there is no enthusiasm reading like a robot.

By LALIT K T

Jun 14, 2020

Very solid course. A lot of useful links with additional material to study. Thanks a lot for sharing the knowledge.

By ravindu k

Jun 27, 2020

I think this is my favorite course un this series thank you Ibm and Coursera

By Nazmul A J

Jun 16, 2020

Alhamdulllah

By LUIS A S L

May 16, 2021

Finding this IBM specialization was the best thing that ever happened to me. It gets more and more interesting. Thank you IBM and Coursera for making it possible.

By BHABESH K D

Jun 19, 2020

as the usual module was good and very interesting videos with proper knowledge

By MD. A A M

Jun 13, 2020

nice

By Zbynek B

Sep 20, 2020

Very high level. Almost no examples.

Half of the lessons have very poor audio compromised by room acoustics, annoying reverberation, wrong microphone placement, and transmission drop-outs. This deteriorates the intelligibility considerably. Sometimes rendering the presentation useless.

The other half of the lessons is a presentation with professional voice over. However, the voice actor has no idea what she is reading.

Find yourself another course. This one is really bad.

I have certificates from nine courses so far and while some were excellent (five stars), this one is by far the worst one!

By Frank B

Oct 28, 2021

Knowledge of cyber threats and its growing number of exploits and other considerations from the hardware and software points of view have become a key consideration when deploying new company initiatives. Knowing about these challenges is key in order to make these efforts safe and sustainable in time

By fabrice k

Sep 1, 2020

Excellent and well structured. This course is a really ready job placement. I learned a lot through the video and Labs completed through the IBM security academy. Now I can apply the knowledge gain as a Threat Hunter. Thanks IBM

By Oluwafemi M A

Jul 10, 2020

This course ought to have come first to provide a context for each concepts presented in previous courses. It really provided more clarity on the whole field of Cyber Security.

By Rohan P

Jun 28, 2020

This course is really awesome. It gives insightful knowledge with IBM tools and attached resources. Worth it.

By Joseph P

Jul 9, 2020

Much longer and more in-depth than previous lessons. Quality of videos is much better as well.

By Yasir J

Jul 2, 2020

This Course was amazing and with bundles of new concepts and technology

By ADITYA A

Jun 26, 2020

Learned a lot. Great Course. Thank you so much.

By ALI E

Jun 18, 2020

thank you very appreciated

By Md. T U B

Jul 6, 2020

excellent

By Kaushal A

Jul 1, 2020

I"m going to give this course 3*'s because of a few issues. Firstly, The specialization has vanished from Coursera's catalog!. Secondly, the final video before the graded assessment has a lot of audio that makes it feel as if the video/course has been tampered with, and thirdly, the course instructors have a robotic voice, and in the discussion forums don't have a prompt response timing!

But the course contents are really good. Going to have to check my laptop if the weird sounds caused any troubles.

By HARSHIT A

Jan 3, 2021

After the lab is started it doesn't takes commands. I am unable to complete lab and unable to get knowledge about the lab.

This is with all the labs not with particular lab. After opening the browser in the windows framework of Lab i am not able to do anything.

Regards

Harshit Agarwal

By Paul B

Nov 5, 2020

The woman who reads most of this is either drunk and/or doesn't understand the content of what she is reading.

By Evgeniya K

Jan 2, 2021

Very poor presentation of the material.

By MOHAMMED V S

Mar 5, 2021

Threat Hunting Overview Knowledge Check

TOTAL POINTS 7

1.

Question 1

Cyber threats pose many challenges to organizations today. Which three (3) of these are among those cited? (Select 3)

1 / 1 point

It takes an average of 191 days to even detect an attack has occurred

Correct

Partially correct!

Almost half of the breaches are caused by malicious or criminal acts

Correct

Partially correct!

There are too few cybersecurity tools available from too few vendors

There is a cybersecurity skills shortage

Correct

Partially correct!

2.

Question 2

What percent of security leaders reported that threat hunting increased the speed and accuracy of response in detection of advanced threats?

1 / 1 point

10%

27%

91%

100%

Correct

Correct!

3.

Question 3

While 80% of the threats are known and detected, the 20% that remains unknown account for what percent of the damage?

1 / 1 point

20%

40%

80%

100%

Correct

Correct!

4.

Question 4

True or False. The skill set of a cyber threat hunter is very different from that of a cybersecurity analyst and many threat hunters a have backrounds doing intelligence work.

1 / 1 point

True

False

Correct

Correct!

5.

Question 5

Your enemy uses a cyber kill chain to plan and execute his attack against your organization. Which three (3) of these are steps in a cyber kill chain? (Select 3)

1 / 1 point

Delivery

Correct

Partially correct!

Weaponization

Correct

Partially correct!

Reconnaissance

Correct

Partially correct!

Negotiation

6.

Question 6

True or False. A cyber threat hunting team generally sits at the center of the SOC Command Center.

1 / 1 point

True

False

Correct

Correct!

7.

Question 7

There is value brought by each of the IBM i2 EIA use cases. Which one of these delivers net new discovery of correlating low level alerts and offenses?

0 / 1 point

Insider Threat

Fraud Investigations

Cyber Threat Hunting

VIP Protection

Incorrect

Incorrect. Perhaps you should review the video Cyber Threat Hunting - An Industry Example.

By Jimmy M A

Jan 7, 2022

I am excited for the opportunity to receive such knowledge, education, hands on training which has been building to the level this course is geared to. I realize the value of the learning at the level this course exposes students to. I sometimes feel overwhelmed but each week teaches such valuable knowledge that I realize more and more I am working toward the goals set at the beginning of each course. I can't wait to be able to prove and expand on my abilities, knowledge, and learning and to be able to experience what I have studied for so long now.

By Gianluis R

Feb 15, 2022

This course was exceptional! Not only were the instructors more clear and visuals on point, but also the labs - hands-on experience was very valuable. Jude Lancaster insights based on his experience were great. IBM labs' notes were very informative (it is great to know why we doing what we doing or why not to do something e.g. learning that the ODA feature was out of scope or the UBA made sense on why not doing things another way.

By Lakeside D

Oct 11, 2021

I'm so glad I discovered this course! IBM has been a leader in cybersecurity for a long time, and I have been looking to break into this field for a while. This course was the perfect introduction to the subject and I feel confident that it's going to help me learn what I need in order to become job-ready for a cybersecurity analyst position.

