This course gives you the background needed to gain Cybersecurity skills as part of the Cybersecurity Security Analyst Professional Certificate program. You will explore incident response methodologies and security models. You will learn to recognize and categorize key types of vulnerabilities and associated attacks against today's organizations. You will explore in depth several past and recent breaches to learn how they were detected and what was done or could have been done to reduce the threat risk to the organization. Finally, you will explore the costs of data breaches through research studies and well known breaches. This course requires you to select and research a cybersecurity breach in the news today and apply your knowledge and skills from this course and previous cybersecurity courses to analyze the type of attack, attack timeline, vulnerable systems, and any missed opportunities. This project will be graded by your peers in the course. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the seventh and final course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Cybersecurity Capstone: Breach Response Case Studies IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/cybersecurity-breach-case-studies . In this course, you will learn to: ● Apply incident response methodologies. ● Research and describe a watering hole attack. ● Research and describe ransomware threats and the consequences to organization. ● Research and describe 3rd party breaches and how they affect an organization. ● Research and describe the effects of a phishing attack. ● Research and describe a point of sale attack and approximate cost of data breaches. ● Perform a case study on a current cyber attack and breach....

DY

Nov 2, 2021

I find this course to be the most useful in terms of practical application. Some of the previous courses felt a bit bogged down by the technical aspects, but I guess this may be unavoidable.

FB

Oct 27, 2021

The best part of the course is the investigative work though it is an online web research in articles it is done with the vision of the knoweldge acquire through the different courses

By James H

Jul 9, 2020

there wasn't any teaching. Just someone reading to you.

By adedeji

Jul 1, 2020

I strongly recommend this course for any one/person interested in going into cyber security either as a trainer or practitioner.

By BHABESH K D

Jun 18, 2020

too dificult to make an report or project but it was good experienced.

By Mohamed M

Jun 26, 2020

Great I like It especially the Case Study Attack Report

By Eshan M H

Aug 24, 2020

Content is Very good. Although the Admins could look in to the peer-review process, its very slow and people have to wait days. Of about 100 posts in the discussion forum, more than 95 are people asking why their assignments are not getting reviewed.

By ALI E

Jun 20, 2020

thank you, very informative course

By Mark R

Oct 30, 2020

Good exercise to use skills and information obtained through this course to do a real world data breach review.

By GAJENDRA R

Sep 20, 2020

Great course for beginners in Information Security

By Muhammad Z H

Jul 28, 2020

Thanks

By Julio C M S

Dec 2, 2020

the course is very interesting bz you learned about the risk of a data breach. The reputational risk is very high. also, the financial risk.

By Rakesh P

Nov 24, 2020

The instructions were so clear and many things to learn about the data breaches. It's pretty good.

By Chi W D W

Aug 22, 2020

Thanks for the great course. Very useful and insightful case studies

By Mendelssohn S

Oct 30, 2020

Excellent course! Congratulations to developers!

By babayankee b

Sep 9, 2020

i am really grateful on the knowledge acquired

By Varalakshmi S

Aug 5, 2020

thank you so much............

By Ricardo A A G

Oct 20, 2020

Thanks for everything

By Luis F R L

Dec 15, 2020

Muchas gracias

By Alexey S

Dec 26, 2020

Great course!

By Gianluis R

Feb 26, 2022

The Capstone: Breach Response Case Studies course was excellent. I really loved researching and creating a case study. I gained so much from that including improving in researching skills, but also by reviewing peers as well learning so much more about cybersecurity.Definitely one of the best courses into the specialization. It made me realize how much I love to investigate, connect the dots and find answers.

By olumide s

Nov 23, 2021

I have a good ground and solid foundation to what we can refer to as cybersecurity incident response process by going through this course. This is a very rich content and very tasking. I learnt how to conduct Incident response during an attack, constituting a response team. I am very happy I participated in this course and cannot wait to have another opportunity for another course on cybersecurity on coursera

By Elvis S

Dec 3, 2021

It was hard ,it was engaging , i literally spent all night reading and watching the videos ,but trust me when i say that while seeing the cases and the topics i was like living a sci-fi movie , thanks to Coursera for bringing such a engaging course and giving many people the possibility to learn something new and find their real purpose about the career which does suit one more

By George M

Apr 27, 2021

Very good material. It is interesting to create a case study.

It was challenging to find enough material from open sources which can help you built up the scenario.

By AHMET D

Sep 3, 2021

I​t touches on real world cases and make attendants practice and help them how to read news about a a breach in any sources from the web. Thank you

