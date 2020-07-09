DY
Nov 2, 2021
I find this course to be the most useful in terms of practical application. Some of the previous courses felt a bit bogged down by the technical aspects, but I guess this may be unavoidable.
FB
Oct 27, 2021
The best part of the course is the investigative work though it is an online web research in articles it is done with the vision of the knoweldge acquire through the different courses
By James H•
Jul 9, 2020
there wasn't any teaching. Just someone reading to you.
By adedeji•
Jul 1, 2020
I strongly recommend this course for any one/person interested in going into cyber security either as a trainer or practitioner.
By BHABESH K D•
Jun 18, 2020
too dificult to make an report or project but it was good experienced.
By Mohamed M•
Jun 26, 2020
Great I like It especially the Case Study Attack Report
By Eshan M H•
Aug 24, 2020
Content is Very good. Although the Admins could look in to the peer-review process, its very slow and people have to wait days. Of about 100 posts in the discussion forum, more than 95 are people asking why their assignments are not getting reviewed.
By ALI E•
Jun 20, 2020
thank you, very informative course
By David N•
Nov 2, 2021
By Mark R•
Oct 30, 2020
Good exercise to use skills and information obtained through this course to do a real world data breach review.
By GAJENDRA R•
Sep 20, 2020
Great course for beginners in Information Security
By Muhammad Z H•
Jul 28, 2020
Thanks
By Frank B•
Oct 28, 2021
By Julio C M S•
Dec 2, 2020
the course is very interesting bz you learned about the risk of a data breach. The reputational risk is very high. also, the financial risk.
By Rakesh P•
Nov 24, 2020
The instructions were so clear and many things to learn about the data breaches. It's pretty good.
By Chi W D W•
Aug 22, 2020
Thanks for the great course. Very useful and insightful case studies
By Mendelssohn S•
Oct 30, 2020
Excellent course! Congratulations to developers!
By babayankee b•
Sep 9, 2020
i am really grateful on the knowledge acquired
By Varalakshmi S•
Aug 5, 2020
thank you so much............
By Ricardo A A G•
Oct 20, 2020
Thanks for everything
By Luis F R L•
Dec 15, 2020
Muchas gracias
By Alexey S•
Dec 26, 2020
Great course!
By Gianluis R•
Feb 26, 2022
The Capstone: Breach Response Case Studies course was excellent. I really loved researching and creating a case study. I gained so much from that including improving in researching skills, but also by reviewing peers as well learning so much more about cybersecurity.Definitely one of the best courses into the specialization. It made me realize how much I love to investigate, connect the dots and find answers.
By olumide s•
Nov 23, 2021
I have a good ground and solid foundation to what we can refer to as cybersecurity incident response process by going through this course. This is a very rich content and very tasking. I learnt how to conduct Incident response during an attack, constituting a response team. I am very happy I participated in this course and cannot wait to have another opportunity for another course on cybersecurity on coursera
By Elvis S•
Dec 3, 2021
It was hard ,it was engaging , i literally spent all night reading and watching the videos ,but trust me when i say that while seeing the cases and the topics i was like living a sci-fi movie , thanks to Coursera for bringing such a engaging course and giving many people the possibility to learn something new and find their real purpose about the career which does suit one more
By George M•
Apr 27, 2021
Very good material. It is interesting to create a case study.
It was challenging to find enough material from open sources which can help you built up the scenario.
By AHMET D•
Sep 3, 2021
It touches on real world cases and make attendants practice and help them how to read news about a a breach in any sources from the web. Thank you