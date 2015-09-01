About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Hebrew

What you will learn

  • לתאר את התפקיד של נתונים בטרנספורמציה דיגיטלית והחשיבות של תרבות המבוססת על נתונים.

  • לזהות פתרונות נפוצים של Google Cloud לניהול נתונים

  • לזהות פתרונות נפוצים של Google Cloud לניתוח נתונים חכם

  • לזהות פתרונות של Google Cloud ללמידה חישובית ובינה מלאכותית

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

מבוא

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

מודול 1: הערך של נתונים

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)
1 hour to complete

מודול 2: איחוד וניתוח של נתונים

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)
1 hour to complete

מודול 3: חדשנות באמצעות למידה חישובית

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)
12 minutes to complete

סיכום

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading

About the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית Specialization

Google Cloud Digital Leader Training בעברית

