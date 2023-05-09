In this course, you will learn about Model-Driven Programmability and its use of YANG data models to provide a standardized way to access network devices and their capabilities. You will be introduced to YANG's terminology and structures and the tools and protocols that rely on YANG, including NETCONF and RESTCONF. Additionally, you will learn how to use Python libraries to interact with NETCONF and RESTCONF-enabled systems. By the end of the course, you will have a comprehensive understanding of Model-Driven Programmability and YANG's importance in network automation.
Introducing Model-Driven Programmability
This course is part of Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
11 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we will review the topics and what you will learn in this course.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 discussion prompt
Data models are abstract entities that organize elements of the data and standardize how the elements relate to each other. Network engineers interact with data models indirectly on a daily basis, as they navigate a command line to change or retrieve information. Knowing the structure and capabilities of these data models is crucial to unlocking the maximum potential of these new digital-ready network devices. YANG is the common language that is used to describe the capabilities of network devices and to create data models. This module begins to explore YANG and how it is used.
What's included
3 videos2 readings3 quizzes
"Yet Another Next Generation" (YANG) is a very sophisticated and sometimes daunting concept to learn. To understand it better, the open-source community and manufacturers like Cisco have created tools and environments that can help you better understand and use YANG. In this section, you will examine the tools that can be used to learn about, and ease the consumption of, YANG.
What's included
4 videos3 readings4 quizzes
NETCONF and RESTCONF are programmatic interfaces for network devices that allow you to manage network infrastructure programmatically. Using YANG data models, NETCONF and RESTCONF provide a standardized way to programmatically read and modify the configuration data of a network device and perform general operations on networking devices.
What's included
4 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Networking
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Networking? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.