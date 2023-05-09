Cisco Learning and Certifications
Introducing Model-Driven Programmability
Cisco Learning and Certifications

Introducing Model-Driven Programmability

This course is part of Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Cisco Learning & Certifications

2 hours (approximately)
Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will review the topics and what you will learn in this course.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 discussion prompt

Data models are abstract entities that organize elements of the data and standardize how the elements relate to each other. Network engineers interact with data models indirectly on a daily basis, as they navigate a command line to change or retrieve information. Knowing the structure and capabilities of these data models is crucial to unlocking the maximum potential of these new digital-ready network devices. YANG is the common language that is used to describe the capabilities of network devices and to create data models. This module begins to explore YANG and how it is used.

What's included

3 videos2 readings3 quizzes

"Yet Another Next Generation" (YANG) is a very sophisticated and sometimes daunting concept to learn. To understand it better, the open-source community and manufacturers like Cisco have created tools and environments that can help you better understand and use YANG. In this section, you will examine the tools that can be used to learn about, and ease the consumption of, YANG.

What's included

4 videos3 readings4 quizzes

NETCONF and RESTCONF are programmatic interfaces for network devices that allow you to manage network infrastructure programmatically. Using YANG data models, NETCONF and RESTCONF provide a standardized way to programmatically read and modify the configuration data of a network device and perform general operations on networking devices.

What's included

4 videos3 readings4 quizzes

