About this Course

19,322 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the CAD design process as applied to prismatic parts.

  • Summarize the workflow of digital manufacturing.

  • Demonstrate knowledge and skills in basic Fusion 360 CAM.

  • Recall foundational knowledge of practical CNC machining.

Skills you will gain

  • Manufacturing Process Management
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Computer-Aided Manufacturing
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,957 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Autodesk Fusion 360 Foundational Design concepts

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 72 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

CNC and machining basics

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Setting up CAM programs

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Create a CNC program

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CAD, CAM, AND PRACTICAL CNC MACHINING

View all reviews

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder