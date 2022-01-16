This course introduces you to the foundational knowledge in computer-aided design, manufacture, and the practical use of CNC machines. In this course we begin with the basics in Autodesk® Fusion 360™ CAD by learning how to properly sketch and model 3D parts. Before we program any toolpaths, we’ll explore CNC machining basics to ensure we have the ground level foundational knowledge needed to effectively define toolpaths. Finally, we explore the basics of setting up a CAM program and defining toolpaths to cut simple geometry. This is the same basic process that gets repeated for the design and manufacture of any part and is a critical step in learning and understanding the process.
Explain the CAD design process as applied to prismatic parts.
Summarize the workflow of digital manufacturing.
Demonstrate knowledge and skills in basic Fusion 360 CAM.
Recall foundational knowledge of practical CNC machining.
- Manufacturing Process Management
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Computer-Aided Manufacturing
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
Autodesk Fusion 360 Foundational Design concepts
In Week 1, you'll be provided with a quick overview of the Fusion 360 user interface, create 2D sketches to drive 3D models. You'll also learn about direct modeling, assemblies and the creation of basic detailed drawings.
CNC and machining basics
In Week 2, we’ll expand our knowledge by exploring the basics of machining. This course can’t replace hands-on training and practical knowledge at a physical machine, but there are some basics we should really cover before we dive into programming toolpaths.
Setting up CAM programs
In Week 3, we’ll create a CAM setup, tool library and machine configuration in Fusion 360.
Create a CNC program
In Week 4, we’ll create toolpaths for 2-axis cutting and 2.5-axis milling operations.
HAPPY TO ATTEND AND LEARN THIS COURSE. THE COURSE HAS REALLY ADDED VALUE TO MY LEARNING AND INITIATED THE SPARK TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CAM AND CNC. THANK YOU.
I learned so many new things and I am glad I took this course to enhance my skills of designing and machining.
Good course. It would have been interesting go deeper in other features of Fusion 360. Anyway, very helpful course and accurate course material.
The course consists of video lectures which helped me to learn every tool in the ribbon. the course helps me to gain the designing skill which would help me to complete my project.
Manufacturers are under more pressure than ever to deliver better products faster, at lower cost, and with less waste.
