4.8
stars
732 ratings
207 reviews

This course introduces you to the foundational knowledge in computer-aided design, manufacture, and the practical use of CNC machines. In this course we begin with the basics in Autodesk® Fusion 360™ CAD by learning how to properly sketch and model 3D parts. Before we program any toolpaths, we’ll explore CNC machining basics to ensure we have the ground level foundational knowledge needed to effectively define toolpaths. Finally, we explore the basics of setting up a CAM program and defining toolpaths to cut simple geometry. This is the same basic process that gets repeated for the design and manufacture of any part and is a critical step in learning and understanding the process. Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-cad-cam-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

PL

Feb 24, 2020

Extremely helpful introduction into Fusion 360. When you are done with this course you'll be able to create a design, prep for manufacturing and initial setup of your CNC (or whatever your using).

NG

Apr 5, 2020

Well, structured course. Super useful for someone who designs customized machines and wants to manufacture parts for the same. Learned a lot from the Manufacture workspace of Fusion 360.

By Janis A A

Oct 21, 2019

This is a great course that covers basic CNC machining. I would recommend this as the best learning material for someone who wants to learn about integrated CAD/CAM in Autodesk Fusion 360. The assignment at the end of the course is also relevant, interesting and will test your knowledge in engineering drawing interpretation, CAD and CAM.

By Sivanandh

Oct 27, 2020

I have gained knowledge in design and manufacturing through fusion 360 software. Thank you coursera and autodesk for this opportunity for me to learn in this pandemic.

By Nabham G

Apr 6, 2020

Well, structured course. Super useful for someone who designs customized machines and wants to manufacture parts for the same. Learned a lot from the Manufacture workspace of Fusion 360.

By Ashwini S

Nov 3, 2019

i found this course very very informative specially for those who are beginners

By Peter L

Feb 25, 2020

By SREYAS S

Jun 19, 2021

This course was amazing .I was able to understand the basics of fusion 360 and also get to know about the CAM operations and how can we use f360 to set up a proper CAM file.

By samarth A s

Apr 20, 2020

in this course, I learned how to sketch and got the knowledge of tools fixtures, clamping in CNC machine as well as 2 Axis Machining and 2.5 Axis Machining.

By SAUMAY G

Dec 14, 2019

This course has helped me to gain great skills in Manufacturing processes.

By Miles C

Jan 1, 2022

Good exercises but many files are unusable after being downloaded. A few instructions are outdated and causes errors.

By DR. S R

May 9, 2020

i would like to express my gratitude to coursera team for having such informative and practical sessions for the benefit of students and faculty members. i completed introduction to cad, cam and practical cnc machining course and done the hands on project with which i experienced some tools to meet design and manufacturing requirements. i also thankful to management of sairam Institutions for this subscription to enhance our technical skills. keep going. keep us to learn. thank you

By DEVANSHU W

Aug 11, 2020

This course provides hands-on experience in CAM with Fusion 360. The course is well structured, and the instructor has excellent knowledge of the subject. It starts with the basics of CAD in Fusion 360 and then explores the CAM and CNC aspects of manufacturing design. I would recommend this course if you have some prior knowledge about CAD modeling and drawings in general, along with some experience of working with CNC machines.

By Arpa B

May 16, 2020

This course helps me to learn about how to perform CNC machining of a body as well as designing of a solid body. Working in manufacturing work space helps me to learn how to manage tool library, how to create tool path, do simulation & also how to generate CNC code. Overall this was a great experience learning through COURSERA platform by Autodesk.

Thank You COURSERA, Thank You AUTODESK.

By Jeremy A

Nov 18, 2020

Excellent course for beginners, well oriented, excellent for everyone who wants to improve their knowledge in engineering. Very informative to everyone who wants to learn not only to use Autodesk Fusion 360 but helps you to understand CAD/CAM software and opens the door for the user to know about modern manufacturing process.

By Steven C

Jun 28, 2020

Very good introduction to CAD, CAM & CNC machining. The CAD portion does require you to have some familiarity with designing (CAD) with Fusion 360, but serves as a good refresher for those who already use the program. The CAM & CNC machining portion was just nice - right level to be achievable, yet challenging.

By Brian C

Mar 12, 2021

The final was a bit hard to work what was being asked for . After seeing other peoples peer-reviews it seems like others were also confused about it as well. If the last peer-review project could be clearer in the how to upload and where the projects to be reviewed are that would be great .

By Jayathra P

Nov 4, 2020

actually i didn't used this software before. but the lecturer knows how to teach this subject very well. So these lectures helped me to get a better understanding about the CNC machining and CAD/CAM. I recommend you to follow this course if you are interested in this field.

By Priyansh R K

Mar 29, 2022

It is very important to learn the Machining skills and Machining basics, that's what I learned.

I learned to operate Fusion 360 , the software I wasn't aware of . Now, I have ability to use and create new things in Fusion360.

Thank you Coursera and Autodesk!!

By Jawad I M

Jun 14, 2020

Such a great learning course. The best I have seen so far. what I learned in college was nothing compared to this. I learned to design, manufacturing as well as g-code generation and animation. Looking forward to completing this specialization.

By Mohammad A S

Aug 29, 2020

Either you are a designer, CAD CAM programmer, Machinist, or still a student. This course will provide the participant with a general knowledge in CAD, CAM, & Machining.

There are more advanced courses from Autodesk. Take the advantages of it.

By Petrus H

Jun 1, 2020

The course was informative and easy to follow. The video presentations gave all the information needed to fully understand what was being explained. I would recommend it to anyone interested and new to CNC Machining and the CAD/Cam world.

By Ayder F R R

Apr 1, 2021

It was excellent. The explanations are clear and they soy the importance and the utility of each function. It's good that there are enough exercises and challenges to practice and get confident with the software and the topics explained.

By Islam M E I

Apr 21, 2020

An awesome course for those who want to learn the basics of CNC and CAD/CAM using Fusion360. Matt Perez, Thank you so much for being my assessor in this course. The future of this company lies on the perfect people like you.

By Daniel F F

Dec 15, 2020

Muy buen curso que explica como funciona la máquina CNC, ejemplos prácticos. Lo que más me gustó es que hay una lección en donde te explican todo lo relacionado para tu maquina CNC

By Yogeesha c

Oct 20, 2020

By Neeraj K J

Jun 25, 2020

HAPPY TO ATTEND AND LEARN THIS COURSE. THE COURSE HAS REALLY ADDED VALUE TO MY LEARNING AND INITIATED THE SPARK TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CAM AND CNC.

THANK YOU.

