As our machining geometry gets more complicated, Autodesk® Fusion 360™ is up to the task! With a host of standard and adaptive toolpaths we can rapidly remove material from even the most complicated 3d parts. In this course, we explore how to rough and finish geometry that requires tool motion in X, Y, and Z simultaneously, learning how to finish even the finest of details. We’ll wrap up this course by creating a full CNC program for a part, simulating it, and exporting it to G-code.
This course is part of the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Describe the benefits of adaptive toolpaths in Fusion 360.
Summarize rest machining applications.
Demonstrate knowledge and skills in the creation of detailed 3-axis toolpaths.
- Manufacturing Process Management
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Computer-Aided Manufacturing
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
Set up and job prep for 3-axis machining
In Week 1, we’ll expand our knowledge of machining pocket geometry by learning about some clearing toolpaths and how to apply them to open and closed pockets.
Understanding and applying adaptive toolpaths
In Week 2, we’ll identify and explore adaptive toolpaths. Focusing on the differences between a traditional and adaptive toolpath, why it matters, and where we can apply them.
Create fine detail finishing toolpaths
In Week 3, we’ll focus on fine detail toolpaths and finishing areas where material has been left behind. Unlike rest machining roughed in geometry, finish toolpaths are used to create the final surfaces we see on finished parts. From simply cleaning up vertical walls to using micro motions to get the perfect finish we’ll explore them all.
Creating a Complete CNC Program
In Week 4, we’ll combine all the knowledge so far to set up, program, and output G code for a complex part. Utilizing facing, roughing, and finishing toolpaths specific to our complex geometry we’ll step through a part, identify a strategy, and create a complete CNC program.
If you put the time in and apply yourself, learning a lot of great machining tips as well as being able to generate proper NC code and setup sheets for a machine shop can be achieved.
It was great and no doubt it will be because it is Autodesk . Thank you.
Exceptionally perfect one for an enthusiastic student who thrives to develop a career in the field
The course was really great for Manufacture Engineers.
Manufacturers are under more pressure than ever to deliver better products faster, at lower cost, and with less waste.
