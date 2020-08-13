About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the benefits of adaptive toolpaths in Fusion 360.

  • Summarize rest machining applications.

  • Demonstrate knowledge and skills in the creation of detailed 3-axis toolpaths.

Skills you will gain

  • Manufacturing Process Management
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Computer-Aided Manufacturing
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Set up and job prep for 3-axis machining

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Understanding and applying adaptive toolpaths

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 92 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Create fine detail finishing toolpaths

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 119 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Creating a Complete CNC Program

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

