Chevron Left
Back to 3-Axis Machining with Autodesk Fusion 360

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 3-Axis Machining with Autodesk Fusion 360 by Autodesk

4.9
stars
178 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

As our machining geometry gets more complicated, Autodesk® Fusion 360™ is up to the task! With a host of standard and adaptive toolpaths we can rapidly remove material from even the most complicated 3d parts. In this course, we explore how to rough and finish geometry that requires tool motion in X, Y, and Z simultaneously, learning how to finish even the finest of details. We’ll wrap up this course by creating a full CNC program for a part, simulating it, and exporting it to G-code. Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

Top reviews

JA

Nov 26, 2020

If you put the time in and apply yourself, learning a lot of great machining tips as well as being able to generate proper NC code and setup sheets for a machine shop can be achieved.

JS

Jan 8, 2021

It was a good 4 weeks , The videos weren't too long where they got boring but still got into all the small details needed. It was a good way to get introduced to 3-axis machining.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for 3-Axis Machining with Autodesk Fusion 360

By omrez k

Jun 14, 2020

course is well designed and each module is vell elaborated such that i can imagine myself and explore the different paths for machining.

By Ahbdelay G R

Oct 8, 2019

Awesome training by Matt Perez, I learned some SolidWorks tricks thanks to him and now I'm learning Fusion 360 with him too.

By Swapnil B K

Jul 23, 2020

EXCELLENT COURSE. I HAVE EARNED WORTHY EXPERIENCE OF 3D MACHINING SIMULATION.

By Jon A

Nov 27, 2020

If you put the time in and apply yourself, learning a lot of great machining tips as well as being able to generate proper NC code and setup sheets for a machine shop can be achieved.

By John H S

Jan 8, 2021

It was a good 4 weeks , The videos weren't too long where they got boring but still got into all the small details needed. It was a good way to get introduced to 3-axis machining.

By GOUTHAM S K

Aug 19, 2020

Exceptionally perfect one for an enthusiastic student who thrives to develop a career in the field

By Pradyumna N J

Aug 14, 2020

It was great and no doubt it will be because it is Autodesk . Thank you.

By AYUSH M

Apr 8, 2021

It's really helpful for gaining my knowledge over 3-axis machining .

By Saurabh K

Sep 30, 2021

Its a fantastic course, just that the assignments were quite easy.

By WALEED B K

Jan 24, 2020

Very informative course and very detailed explanation.

By Justin L S

May 25, 2020

Great course for learning the basics of Fusion 360

By Likhith K

Jul 19, 2020

Fantastic course ,got practice models provided

By MANDAR M K

Sep 19, 2020

very detailed course on 3 axis machining

By Shariyar H M I

Oct 11, 2020

Excellent good knowlege of machining

By Muhammad M M

Dec 27, 2019

Outstanding learning experience...!

By Gaurang P

Aug 4, 2020

excellent professor and content

By Faizan K

Jul 31, 2020

Nice course on 3-axis machining

By Israa R

Dec 17, 2020

It was very good experience

By Lakshminarayanan

May 31, 2020

excellent course and useful

By nithin c

May 4, 2020

Good explanation of course

By Saeid H

Aug 14, 2020

Thank you very much

By Juan P T H

Sep 25, 2020

Excellent Course

By Adnan M T

Jan 4, 2021

Thanks coursera

By SABARI S B D S

Jun 23, 2020

NIce Course

By JONNALA S R

May 16, 2020

Good Course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder