JA
Nov 26, 2020
If you put the time in and apply yourself, learning a lot of great machining tips as well as being able to generate proper NC code and setup sheets for a machine shop can be achieved.
JS
Jan 8, 2021
It was a good 4 weeks , The videos weren't too long where they got boring but still got into all the small details needed. It was a good way to get introduced to 3-axis machining.
By omrez k•
Jun 14, 2020
course is well designed and each module is vell elaborated such that i can imagine myself and explore the different paths for machining.
By Ahbdelay G R•
Oct 8, 2019
Awesome training by Matt Perez, I learned some SolidWorks tricks thanks to him and now I'm learning Fusion 360 with him too.
By Swapnil B K•
Jul 23, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE. I HAVE EARNED WORTHY EXPERIENCE OF 3D MACHINING SIMULATION.
By Jon A•
Nov 27, 2020
If you put the time in and apply yourself, learning a lot of great machining tips as well as being able to generate proper NC code and setup sheets for a machine shop can be achieved.
By John H S•
Jan 8, 2021
It was a good 4 weeks , The videos weren't too long where they got boring but still got into all the small details needed. It was a good way to get introduced to 3-axis machining.
By GOUTHAM S K•
Aug 19, 2020
Exceptionally perfect one for an enthusiastic student who thrives to develop a career in the field
By Pradyumna N J•
Aug 14, 2020
It was great and no doubt it will be because it is Autodesk . Thank you.
By AYUSH M•
Apr 8, 2021
It's really helpful for gaining my knowledge over 3-axis machining .
By Saurabh K•
Sep 30, 2021
Its a fantastic course, just that the assignments were quite easy.
By WALEED B K•
Jan 24, 2020
Very informative course and very detailed explanation.
By Justin L S•
May 25, 2020
Great course for learning the basics of Fusion 360
By Likhith K•
Jul 19, 2020
Fantastic course ,got practice models provided
By MANDAR M K•
Sep 19, 2020
very detailed course on 3 axis machining
By Shariyar H M I•
Oct 11, 2020
Excellent good knowlege of machining
By Muhammad M M•
Dec 27, 2019
Outstanding learning experience...!
By Gaurang P•
Aug 4, 2020
excellent professor and content
By Faizan K•
Jul 31, 2020
Nice course on 3-axis machining
By Israa R•
Dec 17, 2020
It was very good experience
By Lakshminarayanan•
May 31, 2020
excellent course and useful
By nithin c•
May 4, 2020
Good explanation of course
By Saeid H•
Aug 14, 2020
Thank you very much
By Juan P T H•
Sep 25, 2020
Excellent Course
By Adnan M T•
Jan 4, 2021
Thanks coursera
By SABARI S B D S•
Jun 23, 2020
NIce Course
By JONNALA S R•
May 16, 2020
Good Course