Meta
Introducción al desarrollo de apps móviles para Android
Meta

Introducción al desarrollo de apps móviles para Android

This course is part of Desarrollador de Meta de Android Professional Certificate

Taught in Spanish

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(10 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Definir los conceptos fundamentales del desarrollo de aplicaciones Android

  • Configurar y explorar la interfaz de Android Studio, las configuraciones y las herramientas integradas

  • Utilizar Kotlin Playground

  • Crear una aplicación sencilla para Android

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

11 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.6

(10 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Mobile and Web Development expertise

This course is part of the Desarrollador de Meta de Android Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Meta
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

En este módulo, aprenderá los principios generales de las aplicaciones móviles y el ecosistema de la plataforma de Android.

What's included

14 videos10 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

En este módulo, configurará y explorará el entorno de Android Studio.

What's included

12 videos7 readings3 quizzes

En este módulo, explorará cómo crear una aplicación de reproducción de video en Android Studio, desde la planificación del proyecto hasta su lanzamiento.

What's included

11 videos9 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

Offered by

Meta

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions