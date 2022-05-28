Web content is accessed by millions across the globe every day. Attractive web pages help businesses grow and provide an omnipresent experience to the viewers.
Learn to create easily accessible, attractive, and static web pages using HTML5 and CSS3
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Develop a Web Page using HTML5
In this learning sprint you will learn to structure a web page using HTML5 and you will also learn the anatomy of a web page , usage of various HTML elements and the tools used to build web pages quickly .
Develop a Web page using Semantic and HTML5 elements
In this learning sprint you will learn to semantically structure web pages which will make machines understand web pages. You will also learn how semantically designed web pages helps people with disabilities.
Style a Web page using basic CSS properties
In this learning sprint will learn to style your web pages using CSS , web pages with only information and no styles makes it less appealing.
Style a Web page using CSS box model properties
In this learning sprint you will learn how to apply spaces using CSS box model properties. Spaces have got it's unique importance in the design.
About the Frontend Development using React Specialization
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
