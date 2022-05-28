About this Course

13,190 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn to create easily accessible, attractive, and static web pages using HTML5 and CSS3

Course 1 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Develop a Web Page using HTML5

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Develop a Web page using Semantic and HTML5 elements

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Style a Web page using basic CSS properties

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Style a Web page using CSS box model properties

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Frontend Development using React Specialization

Frontend Development using React

