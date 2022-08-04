About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
IT-підтримка від Google Professional Certificate
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
Ukrainian

Skills you will gain

  • Мережева безпека
  • Криптографія
  • Кібербезпека
  • Бездротова безпека
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
IT-підтримка від Google Professional Certificate
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
Ukrainian

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Загрози для системи безпеки

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Pelcgbybtl (Cryptology)

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 83 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

AAA Security (Not Roadside Assistance)

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Securing Your Networks

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 70 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

About the IT-підтримка від Google Professional Certificate

IT-підтримка від Google

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder