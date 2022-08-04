Цей курс охоплює широкий спектр понять ІТ-безпеки, інструментів та найкращих практик. У ньому представлено загрози й атаки, а також багато способів їхнього прояву. Ми розповімо вам про алгоритми шифрування та про те, як вони використовуються для захисту даних. Далі ми розглянемо три аспекти інформаційної безпеки: автентифікацію, авторизацію та облік. Ми також розглянемо рішення мережевої безпеки, починаючи брандмауерами й закінчуючи параметрами шифрування Wi-Fi. Курс завершується об’єднанням усіх цих елементів у багаторівневу, поглиблену архітектуру безпеки, а потім рекомендаціями щодо того, як інтегрувати культуру безпеки у вашу організацію чи команду.
- Мережева безпека
- Криптографія
- Кібербезпека
- Бездротова безпека
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Загрози для системи безпеки
Вітаємо на курсі "ІТ-безпека" в межах програми сертифікації фахівців з ІТ-підтримки! У перший тиждень цього курсу ми розглянемо основи безпеки в ІТ-середовищі. Ми дізнаємося, як визначати та розпізнавати ризики, вразливості та загрози безпеці. Ми визначимо найпоширеніші атаки на системи безпеки і зрозуміємо, як безпека формується на основі принципу "CIA". У процесі проходження модуля ви дізнаєтеся про типи шкідливого програмного забезпечення, мережеві атаки, атаки на стороні клієнта та знатимете основні терміни безпеки, з якими ви неодноразово зіткнетеся на робочому місці.
Pelcgbybtl (Cryptology)
In the second week of this course, we'll learn about cryptology. We'll explore different types of encryption practices and how they work. We'll show you the most common algorithms used in cryptography and how they've evolved over time. By the end of this module, you'll understand how symmetric encryption, asymmetric encryption, and hashing work; you'll also know how to choose the most appropriate cryptographic method for a scenario you may see in the workplace.
AAA Security (Not Roadside Assistance)
In the third week of this course, we'll learn about the "three A's" in cybersecurity. No matter what type of tech role you're in, it's important to understand how authentication, authorization, and accounting work within an organization. By the end of this module, you'll be able to choose the most appropriate method of authentication, authorization, and level of access granted for users in an organization.
Securing Your Networks
In the fourth week of this course, we'll learn about secure network architecture. It's important to know how to implement security measures on a network environment, so we'll show you some of the best practices to protect an organization's network. We'll learn about some of the risks of wireless networks and how to mitigate them. We'll also cover ways to monitor network traffic and read packet captures. By the end of this module, you'll understand how VPNs, proxies and reverse proxies work; why 802.1X is a super important for network protection; understand why WPA/WPA2 is better than WEP; and know how to use tcpdump to capture and analyze packets on a network. That's a lot of information, but well worth it for an IT Support Specialist to understand!
Підготуйтеся до кар’єри у сфері ІТ, яка інтенсивно розвивається. Досвід роботи або диплом не вимагаються. Пройдіть професійне навчання, розроблене Google: це дасть вам змогу в короткий термін отримати роботу з конкурентною платнею. Пройшовши 5 навчальних курсів, ви здобудете навички, необхідні для отримання роботи початкового рівня. 10 годин навчання на тиждень протягом не більш ніж 6 місяців – і ви отримаєте Професійний сертифікат від Google.
