家庭是个体在人生经历中接触最早、生活在其中时间最长的社会生活群体。但是家庭生活的和谐是需要人生的智慧的。因为家庭是是社会的一个因子，所以家庭又是我们观察和了解社会的窗口，而只有真正了解了社会，我们也才有可能处理好家庭中发生的种种问题。学习家庭社会学，实用的方面，就是要在掌握家庭社会学的理论、研究方法和基本概念，认识家庭在社会影响下自身演变的规律的基础上，提升自己的社会洞察力和人生智慧，从而获得对家庭真谛和家庭生活真谛的领会与体悟，在为自己谋取家庭生活的幸福的同时也为社会的安定贡献一份力量。
家庭社会学导论Peking University
About this Course
2,026 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified), English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified), English
Offered by
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
绪论
介绍本课程教学目的，阐述了家庭社会学的学科特点，对家庭社会学的核心概念亦有概述性的论及。
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 111 min)
3 hours to complete
家庭社会学研究方法
介绍了家庭社会学的研究方法，指出了社会调查在家庭社会学研究中的基础性意义，尤其强调了“作为意义探究的深度访谈”在家庭社会学研究中的重大作用。
3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 138 min)
3 hours to complete
家庭的成立
论及的是作为现代家庭基础的婚姻，指出了婚姻的特征，阐述了处于男女双方互动过程中的婚姻关系的维系和解除的社会限制以及改善婚姻关系的一些操作性技术。
3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 113 min)
3 hours to complete
家庭功能
讨论家庭功能，分析了城乡家庭功能的沿革和家庭功能的现状，指出了家庭功能在社会影响下可能的变迁方向以及这种变迁对社会的意义。
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 148 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
参考书有哪些？
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.