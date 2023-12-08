The University of Edinburgh
Learning for a Sustainable Future
Taught in English

Course

Beth Christie
Pete Higgins

Beginner level

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Critically reflect upon understandings of the range, scope and nature of 'sustainability', and consider the role of personal values and frameworks.

  • Explore the way in which systems, connections and factors such as intersectionality influence the impact of sustainability issues.

  • Investigate how we might move towards climate action within our own 'spheres of influence' and examine educational approaches to a response.

Assessments

1 assignment

There are 5 modules in this course

This week, we explore the ecological, geological, societal and historical context for our growing awareness of sustainability and the need for action.

This week, we reflect on the role of personal values and frameworks for thinking when moving towards action.

This week, we will explore systems and connections.

This week, we will consider how we might move towards action within the context of our own sphere of influence.

We consider how you may begin to think about future planning and possible actions that you may wish to take.

Instructors

Beth Christie
Pete Higgins
The University of Edinburgh
British Council
Learning for Sustainability Scotland

