Sep 1, 2019
The course gives a introductory insight into the digital marketing. It'll enable the students of this course to introduce themselves to world of digital marketing. Thanks for this amazing course.
Jan 24, 2021
Anyone interested in online business, e-commerce or marketing must take this course. Provides great insights on simple strategies that media uses on a daily basis to build customer relationship.
Stefanie P
Feb 18, 2019
Learned absolutely nothing new from this course. Material was either already known, outdated, or not relevant. Presentation was one of the worst I have ever experienced. From the power point slides to the presenter himself - all of this would need a lot of improvement. Sorry to say: this course was a waste of my time.
Shubham K
Sep 2, 2019
Lena M
Aug 30, 2015
Very good, informative and useful. My only wish is that the presenter was a bit more natural, rather than appearing to read the text off the screen all the time. But that is just a minor comment
René W
Jun 4, 2017
The way the content is presented, is the weakest I have seen so far across Coursera on a broader sample of courses.
The presenter basically just reads out the charts, in some cases even has issues with this and it is very clear that this is "not the channel" for the presenter where she can live up to the best. The quizzes and questions provided are partially not in sync with the lectures, ask for mundane factoids that are provided as partially mini-details in the texts to read but miss in conveying basic concepts.
The content substance of this course needs a substantial refresh given that it is 3-4 years behind time, the content also needs a repositioning away from motherhood materials (e.g. material on how to do a pitch presentation).
The only valid reason - by my humble view - to take this course is, if you are interested in completing the "Digital Marketing Specialization" for which this course is mandatory.
Paul
Jun 4, 2020
Good:
1 – Professor Yao had some YouTube videos spliced into the lectures.
Bad:
1 – Yao mostly read slides from a prepared script. That is not a class. His hand movements look like someone coached him to be more animated. I am a licensed teacher and MBA from Chicago/Booth. He would not pass muster in my classes or at Booth.
2 – Two interviews were with two people from U of I. Both were not largely relevant to me. Yao needed better, industry, interviews. The social media person was especially weak and worthless.
3 – This class was significantly less than the first three classes and their Professors – who were VERY good.
4 – I do not look forward to taking the next class because Yao is teaching it. He is a weakness in your program.
5 – He talks about a lot of channels – but doesn’t pull it together so it is useful for student. For example, the Cornell online course includes such basics as how you calculate a funnel. If you don’t have the basic structure of the numbers – these lectures lose much of their possible value.
6 – Yao seems to have little real experience with industry.
7 – There are typos in the slides.
8 – There was a link (on Facebook) that no longer existed.
9 – I am a licensed teacher. I could have taught this better by just looking at what you wanted in the lessons.
10 – His quizzes had very unclear questions. I believe one had 4 correct answers. His questions were leading.
11 – He did not have an honors part of his course. So – do I get an honors certificate or not?
12 – He needs to go back and redo the entire course. Or better – get someone else. Sorry – but it was very poor with two very good professors.
David M
May 7, 2020
I had many issues with this course. first of all, although it is clear the professor is top notch, he’s use of English is extremely formulated and strained, not at all ‘spoken’ English; in addition he had many ‘double takes’ on correcting the emphasis during his speeches, which made following the lectures a bit more difficult. In terms of content - it wasn’t really balanced between the different weeks, and I would have loved to see more interviews on current trends with top market professionals, discussing application of the course material in the real world (the one on digital adverts was great, wish there were more like it). Discussions on actual examples of use of various topics was limited, and the assignments also missed the point for me - as they focused on repeating the acquired knowledge rather than considering/debating topics & business cases, as was the case in other courses in this series.
Overall, I must say the 1st course by Prof. Rindfleisch was the best in this series, and had the best balance of material, in-depth interviews, and assignments that were really engaging and challenging, thus deepening my understanding of the topics through self contemplation of relevant business cases.
Basem K M
Oct 23, 2017
it was very very useful, a lot of important information. Hard exercises but awesome. the most course I enjoyed in this specialization. It's another world.You will really enjoy it a lot.
Chris E D
May 29, 2020
Almost everything covered in this course was applicable to my current position. I started gaining benefits from the knowledge before I'd finished the first module! I'd recommend this to anyone who is currently in, or looking to become involved with, marketing and promotion.
Aditya V
May 20, 2020
Mike Yao is a very good instructor, he teaches at a pace through which everyone can understand the fundamentals of his teaching. Some of the videos shared in the course are really awesome and have made the learning more meaningful.
Carlos E L D
May 23, 2018
It looks like the latest two courses in the Digital Marketing specialization were done under a limited time frame, and therefore, aren't good modules at all. I did rate star 5 for the previous 3 courses in this specialization.
Frida P
May 8, 2020
The course content is fine, but as most articles for related reading is from 2016 it feels a bit out-of-date.
Ksenia K
Jan 10, 2017
This course is a total disappointment in comparison with all the other courses from this specialization.
The quality of the course is very poor:
- reading links are outdated and not available;
- assignments are superficial;
- tests consist of questions which do not make you think but make you memorize unnecessary numbers;
- lectures are presented poorly. They are read from the screen and you feel that attitude. Very often they include videos from reading.
The course feels like an outdated or a class for mentally defective: read about it, then we'll repeat the same in the lectures, then you'll pass the test with the same kind of questions, then we'll ask you to make an assignment, answering the question that has already been discussed three times once again. Do not bother to think, just repeat, because that's what necessary.
I struggled to finish this course only because of the whole specialization and a great job which has been done by all the other professors.
Arvy S
Feb 12, 2016
Terrible course.... the instructor just read out of the power point. No examples or case studies or insights.
very disappointed in the class.
Valentín J
May 11, 2020
Old format slides and very outdated content
mehran f
Jun 19, 2020
Good course. Enjoyed the interviews, in particular Prof. Jan Slaters. Our instructor Mike Yao was real good, and very easy to understand and follow. Quiz questions were good. My only issue with all Coursera courses I have taken so far is that it always appears the instructors recite the class lectures. I am not sure there is a way around it as they are in a studio, in all likelihood alone, talking to an empty room. All in all, this is one of the best Coursera courses I've had. Thank you.
Dhinesh A D
Jan 25, 2021
Harikumar M I
Oct 5, 2020
The content was a bit too heavy. For professionals it is OK but for a Marketing guy this could be a bit of a challenge. Try to split it into two..
Why there are no Honours assignments?
Teresa B
Oct 21, 2017
I loved the format of this course. The examples, animations and interviews add dimension to the material. I also liked that most readings were quite short and easily digested
Fidan N
May 26, 2020
First I'd like to thank Mr. Mike Yao for making interesting digital course. Really enjoyed every minute of it. Learned many new skills in this sphere. Highly recommend!
PRIYALI S
May 4, 2020
Its a very intriguing and full of learning. The concepts of Digital Marketing was very beautifully explained with the help of links , module reading etc.
Thais E
Feb 27, 2021
Amazing course. Mike is an amazing Professor. he definitely knows how to explain the matter, being objective and explaining in a simple and honest way.
Danielle L
Oct 16, 2018
Great Course. The way the information was presented was ideal and useful. Very practical. I have learned a great deal. Very fun and interesting.
Kathy Y
May 28, 2020
This was a great overview of digital media and marketing! Very digestible format. Loved all the additional articles and video examples.
Malgorzata K
Dec 3, 2018
Very well prepared with using several learning technique. I really appreciate effort invested in this course preparation.
Reynaldo V
Apr 2, 2016
The lessons on presentation skills and traditional media should have taken just one one or two minutes, and one or two slides, at most. The details and time invested really had little to do with digital marketing or the digital landscape. The use of the hand-written pros and cons was an unnecessary novelty. Regular bullet text are more readable and technically more reliable. Most of all, the presenter's style was distracting. It seemed that she was unsure of her subject matter and script. I recommend re-scripting and rehearsing the presentation -- before re-shooting it. Finally, with the rapid pace of change in digital, we should not be using reading material more than two or three years old. Five years is tantamount to a generation in the digital world.