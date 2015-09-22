GC
Dec 20, 2020
great course gave a whole new insight on this part of the course I will highly recommend to others . the instructor teach it very clearly and the examples are really applicable. Learned a lot from it!
JJ
Aug 30, 2020
I think this course is much better than the Digital Media and Marketing Principles course. It gives us the opportunity to create our own digital marketing strategies and the reasons behind our choices
By Janarthanan B•
Sep 21, 2015
I am not very happy with this course. It lacks depth. Reading the text book gives more understanding. The videos are just verbatim repetition of what is there in the book. The concepts are not explained well. No examples and no case studies. And further there are errors in quizzes. The first course in this specialization was really good... course 2 and 3 were also very informative. But 4 and 5 are not up to the mark and not meeting the high expectations set by the previous courses.
By René W•
Jul 18, 2017
-content out of date,
-lecturing style inadequate and below peer level
-the supplementing book which is used is more effective reading than attending and going through these lectures which leads a course ad absurdum.
-tests and quizzes seem to partially link to a prior "version" of the course as partially those questions are not covered in the lectures.
... to my understanding a complete waste of time.
By Siddharth C•
Sep 23, 2020
Positives
# Industry Interviews
Negatives
# Repetition of Earlier courses in the specialization,superficial & lacking case studies
# Lack of an overall framework to plan for a digital strategy
# Verbose presentation, could be organized in the form of concise tables
# Quizes are a test of memory rather than concept.
By OK•
Nov 29, 2016
Super basic, nothing to be learnt there. No need to purchase the course, just go over the videos if you're new to digital.
By Iva K•
Jun 8, 2016
Disappointed with lectures
-structured data rather than real life examples
-professor is speaking monotonously, without passion
-no visualisation on the discussed topic
By Bo L•
Oct 6, 2019
professor is very knowledgeable and have really good insight on current digital marketing strategies. He helped me understand greatly on understanding the underlining principals of the strategies, and not stuck with the current technology. In a way, understanding how digital marketing works, independent of the current digital platforms and channels, it makes the marketing strategies timeless.
By Pavan T•
Apr 28, 2018
This course was not interesting and not many examples or scenarios
By Seif E T A•
Feb 25, 2018
Needs to have a new instructor
By Joel G Y J•
Aug 31, 2020
By Rainer S•
Mar 30, 2016
Poor quality and heavily outdated content. Video quizzes were broken more often than not. Module Quizzes questions and answers were vague and poorly constructed resulting in choosing incorrect answers.
Reading material was of poor quality with many "industry professionals" not being professional enough to perform a simple spelling and grammar check.
By Eunice C•
May 16, 2020
An excellent course to take for anyone keen on marketing or anyone in a startup. This course covers the theory and puts it into practice with heaps of relevant examples, including interviewing industry experts. Prof Mike really knows his stuff and the lectures are really engaging. The peer-review assessments were truly thought-provoking and felt relevant to real-life scenarios. 100% worth taking.
By Christina U•
Jan 22, 2019
Course material is very well presented. It is very condensed and practical and exceeds expectations. Much better than any other online course I have ever done.
By Debora•
Oct 18, 2019
This course is very interesting and updated. Mike Yao is a great Professor who delivers insightful classes in a very effective and clear way. I loved it!
By Sa'ad M A•
Sep 5, 2020
The lessons I learned for this short course about Digital media and marketing strategies are a good lesson and well prepare based on practical examples, that get further information about digital media and also marketing strategies.
This course is one of the most important lessons I like to study online and give me good learning that I get further study with enthusiasm to continue learning about the topics included this course.
I would like to thank Somaliland, the Ministry of Social Affairs, and families that facilitate to learn this course and also the platform of the Coursera online study.
By alfonso b•
Sep 30, 2019
Excellent course, possibly one of the best in the Digital Specialization Programme. Very specific, a lot of material in each sessions. Prof. Yao, makes possible that every lecture he delivers must have a lot of debriefing just as a consequence of the amount of information he delivers.
Readings are well selected and very much updated than those in others courses of this specialization.
By Heer S•
May 25, 2020
It's a great course for anyone who wants to pursue a career in digital marketing. It has provided me with clarity about each media channel and different ways to work on each to get maximum return.
By Marcos M•
Feb 13, 2017
The content is very good. It explores the basics of the campaign planning and the essential topics any digital marketer need to know. Just few improvements must be done in the very first course like not split in so many short videos. It just take time from the audience going again and again in the introductory part with the university logo and music. The material also in the beggining was too much fractioned. Please gather all in one sinple PDF file. The videos in the beggining the teacher was looking "on my shoulder" or something behind us. No eye contact. It must be also corrected. These are details but overall course is very good!
By Tinashe D•
Apr 11, 2019
I really appreciate the time and effort taken by professor Mike Yao, clearly articulating and unpacking the digital marketing discourse. My key take aways from this course where approaching strategy from a more holistic angle and giving an in depth analysis on trends, strengths and opportunities within the digital marketing landscape. Hope to engage in more edifying sessions with you prof!
By Siddarth S•
Jul 31, 2020
Very Informative course! I loved the theoretical knowledge i gained from the videos and the real time knowledge i gained from the interviews with professionals. The reading material was also vastly helpful in learning the content. The peer reviews were also great. Thank you to Dr Mike Yao and univ of Illinois for this course!
By Sumair N B•
Aug 1, 2019
Professor Mike Yao has really designed this course very well. He has covered and explained the details of strategies relating digital and social media marketing very effectively. The course has really developed enhanced my understanding of strategy related skills in the digital marketing space. Thank you! Mr. Yao.
By Aditya V•
Sep 8, 2020
A truly 5 star course. Prof. Aric Rindfleisch, Prof. Kevin Hartman, Prof. Mike Yao are a wonderful teachers and the way the curriculum is designed is awesome, scientifically designed modules, real life examples, relevant case studies, great learning. One of the best courses in Coursera. Must go for it.
By MEHTAP E•
Aug 31, 2020
Digital marketing is one of the fastest growing industry. Digital is growing like there is no tomorrow.
This course has provided me with clarity about each media channel and different ways to work on each to get maximum return.
Furthermore, gives me a good insights into the world of Digital Platform.
Professor Mike Yao has covered and explained the details of strategies relating digital and social media marketing very effectively.
Thank you! Mr. Yao.
I only advise that peer-graded assignment theme would have preferred a more interesting topic in order to complete it with passion rather than for the grade-sake.
By Rehman Z•
Aug 2, 2020
I am really happy after completing this course. I am from engineering background but i had a great interest in Digital Marketing, which is now full filled after completing this course. It was a great experience. Very much effective course materials were provided. Lastly, Thanks to professor for your extraordinary lectures.
By Emily G•
Feb 14, 2019
I found this course hugely beneficial. I loved the content and the focus on the strategy behind digital marketing is a great fit for my role as a Global Marketing Analyst within a global technology company. I thought the lectures were very interesting and although difficult, I gained a lot from the peer review assessments.
By KALYANI R•
Jul 27, 2020
Gave a good idea about preparing a digital campaign plan and evaluating it. Both the peer graded assignments were very useful in this regard. It rounded off my learning in the earlier courses. Immense thanks to Prof.Mike Yao for his tremendous efforts. The industry interaction sessions were very useful.