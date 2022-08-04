Learner Reviews & Feedback for Material Jetting and Stereolithography by Arizona State University
About the Course
This course looks at two photopolymer resin-based processes: material jetting and stereolithography. We walk through the build preparation, printing, and post-processing for both processes, and discuss the kinds of applications for which these processes are well suited.
The necessary elements for each course are lecture videos, knowledge checks, and project completion. For additional information on certain topics, I've included supplemental readings and videos throughout various lessons that might enhance your knowledge. Because all resources are not available to all students, these materials are optional.
In addition, you will note that some of the lectures feature our department’s graduate students. These excellent students are sometimes closer to the material, having learned it recently, so we greatly appreciate their participation in the instructional process....