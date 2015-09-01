About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • 分散型サービス拒否攻撃（DDoS）から保護する

  • コンテンツ関連の脆弱性から保護するための手法とベスト プラクティスを適用する

  • リアルタイムの定量データの収集、処理、集約、表示をサポートする Google Cloud のサービスと機能を特定する

Skills you will gain

  • Ransomware
  • Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
  • Breach (Security Exploit)
  • Privacy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

「Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities on Google Cloud」へようこそ

分散型サービス拒否攻撃（DDoS）からの保護

Week 2

コンテンツ関連の脆弱性: 手法とベスト プラクティス

Week 3

モニタリング、ロギング、監査、スキャン

About the Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Security in Google Cloud 日本語版

