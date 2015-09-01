About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • セキュリティに対する Google のアプローチを理解する

  • Cloud Identity を使用して ID を管理する

  • VPC ファイアウォールと Google Cloud Armor を使用して IP トラフィック制御を実装する

Skills you will gain

  • Load Balancing
  • Security Controls
  • Cloud Computing
  • Network Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

「Managing Security in Google Cloud 」へようこそ

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Google Cloud セキュリティの基盤

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Cloud Identity

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Cloud Identity and Access Management（Cloud IAM）

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 27 min)

About the Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Security in Google Cloud 日本語版

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder