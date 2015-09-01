About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Compute Engine を保護するための手法とベスト プラクティスを適用する

  • クラウドデータを保護するための手法とベスト プラクティスを適用する

  • アプリケーションを保護するための手法とベスト プラクティスを適用する

  • Kubernetes を保護するための手法とベスト プラクティスを適用する

Skills you will gain

  • Cryptography
  • Cloud Applications
  • Access Control List
  • Data At Rest
Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

「Security Best Practices in Google Cloud」へようこそ

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Compute Engine の保護: 手法とベスト プラクティス

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

クラウドデータの保護: 手法とベスト プラクティス

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

アプリケーションのセキュリティ: 手法とベスト プラクティス

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 25 min)

About the Security in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Security in Google Cloud 日本語版

