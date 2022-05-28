We start making negotiations as soon as our day begins, through all our interactions, either work, social, or family-related. But have you ever wondered how efficiently you negotiate, and whether you could be better at it? This is a straightforward opportunity to put into practice all the knowledge you have acquired, and to confirm that the negotiation process is dynamic and can always be improved.
This course is part of the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Implement the key negotiation skills and styles to carry out effective negotiations and reach satisfactory agreements.
Adopt communication techniques that improve relationships and stimulate cooperation between the parties involved.
Develop critical thinking to manage emotions and resolve conflicts in a constructive way.
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Topic 1. Structure of a Negotiation
Welcome to the first topic of the course: Negotiation Skills and Effective Communication. Check out the introduction and objectives of the course below. Throughout this course, you’ll learn the principles that govern the negotiation process and the specific nomenclature of the negotiation argot, including the BATNA (alternative to a negotiation), the ZOPA (negotiation range) and the anchoring technique which is the detonator of the dynamics known as the negotiation dance.
Topic 2. Effective Communication in Negotiation
Welcome to the second topic of our course: Negotiation Skills and Effective Communication
Topic 3. Interests and Positions
Welcome to Topic 3. Interests and Positions. In this topic, we are going to extend the concept of negotiating beyond the characteristic positions of a transaction, consisting of physical elements like value that we complain (bargain) about. We are going to venture into the underlying interests that make up the foundation of value creation, in which the parties involved in the negotiation process mutually benefit, and at the same time promote long term relationships. This paradigm is known in specialized literature as negotiation based on interests.
Topic 4. Conflict Resolution
Welcome to Topic 4: conflict resolutions. We will analyze the structure of a conflict, using the architecture of the conflict spiral to try to resolve it before it escalates and becomes a confrontation. In order to do so, we enter a counter-intuitive model with a very powerful skill known as changing the frame of reference. This a very effective method to achieve successful negotiations without damaging the relationships of the parties involved.
About the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who are interested in consolidating their negotiation and communication skills, applying communication techniques that improve relationships and favor cooperation between the parties involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.