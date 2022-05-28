About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement the key negotiation skills and styles to carry out effective negotiations and reach satisfactory agreements.

  • Adopt communication techniques that improve relationships and stimulate cooperation between the parties involved.

  • Develop critical thinking to manage emotions and resolve conflicts in a constructive way.

Course 2 of 3 in the
Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Topic 1. Structure of a Negotiation

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. Effective Communication in Negotiation

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Topic 3. Interests and Positions

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Topic 4. Conflict Resolution

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization

Leadership and Negotiation Skills

