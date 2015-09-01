About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Networking in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Configurer des réseaux, sous-réseaux et routeurs Google VPC, et contrôler l'accès administrateur aux objets VPC

  • Contrôler l'accès réseau aux points de terminaison dans les VPC

  • Choisir et configurer les options d'équilibrage de charge et de proxy Google Cloud

  • Réduire la latence et réaliser des économies à l'aide de Cloud CDN

Skills you will gain

  • Consumer Network
  • Bonding Protocols
  • Open Vswitch (OVN)
  • Network Utility
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Bienvenue dans le cours "Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks"

17 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Principes de base de la mise en réseau VPC avec Google Cloud

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Contrôle de l'accès aux réseaux VPC

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min)
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Partager des réseaux à travers des projets

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Équilibrage de charge

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

About the Networking in Google Cloud en Français Specialization

Networking in Google Cloud en Français

