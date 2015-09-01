About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect Professional Certificate 日本語版
Advanced Level

The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Review each section of the exam using highest-level concepts to identify what is already known and surface gap areas for study.

  • Practice case study analysis and solution proposal methods and thinking skills.

  • Learn information, tips, and general advice about how to prepare for the exam.

  • Integrate prior technical skills into practical skills for the job role. Help you become a Cloud Architect.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Exam について

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

ケーススタディのサンプル

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

設計と実装

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

最適化と運用

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

リソースと次のステップ

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect Professional Certificate 日本語版 Professional Certificate

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect Professional Certificate 日本語版

