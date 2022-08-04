このコースは、Professional Cloud Security Engineer（PCSE）認定試験への準備に役立ちます。受講者は、一連の講義、確認のための質問、理解度チェックを通じて試験内容についての理解を深め、準備を整えることができます。このコースを修了した暁には、受講者それぞれに独自のワークブックができあがるので、認定試験に向けてほかにどのような準備を行うべきかがわかるようになります。
Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Security Engineer Journey - 日本語版Google Cloud
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Professional Cloud Security Engineer 認定試験で取り扱われる分野を説明する。
分野ごとに自分の知識やスキルのギャップを確認し、学習計画を作成する。
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
21 minutes to complete
はじめに
21 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
クラウド ソリューション環境内のアクセスの構成
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
ネットワーク セキュリティの構成
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
データ保護の確保
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
