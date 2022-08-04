About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Professional Cloud Security Engineer 認定試験で取り扱われる分野を説明する。

  • 分野ごとに自分の知識やスキルのギャップを確認し、学習計画を作成する。

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
21 minutes to complete

はじめに

21 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

クラウド ソリューション環境内のアクセスの構成

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

ネットワーク セキュリティの構成

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

データ保護の確保

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

