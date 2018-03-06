Chevron Left
Want your workplace writing to make a positive impression? At the end of this course, you will be a more confident writer, able to create higher quality professional documents more quickly. This course is at the introductory or beginner level and focuses on mastering the basics of email etiquette and communication. While this course will help learners become faster and more efficient writers by virtue of practice with common writing purposes, it does not cover marketing emails or job application materials. In this project-based learning course, you will work on a continuous project, the writing of a professional email/memo. At the end of the course, you will write a clear and concise email/memo. The final product will be individualized to your professional endeavors and follow the guidelines for one of the common types of emails/memos explained in the course: directives, progress reports, incident reports, response to inquiries, and meeting minutes. You will gain a wealth of skills. You will learn about appropriate email/memo formats, common ways to organize email/memo contents, common email/memo routing protocols, and expectations upon writers in professional environments. This course is designed to be beneficial to all levels of learners, whether you have never heard of an email/memo or write them every day. Everyone will learn something from this experience. In fact, different levels of learners are encouraged in this course so that we can all learn from each other. There will be thousands of learners working side-by-side on their projects, and the environment will be social, supportive, and constructive. By the end of this course, learners will be able to: - write clear and concise emails/memos relative to their professional endeavors - recognize five different types of emails/memos and their formats - analyze email/memo context for audience and tone - use basic grammar correctly in their email/memo writing Materials required: Learners in this course will need only a computer with strong enough Internet to play videos and hear sound. A word processing software is suggested, but not required. Time required: This course will require approximately 4 hours of work in the platform, including videos, reading, quizzes, and other activities. The course project will require approximately 6 hours of work, including the rough draft, draft peer review, final draft, and final peer review....

DM

Jul 9, 2017

Really a good course, learning lot of new things , thanks to the instructors.. both the instructors make me understand through videos by their simple and easy way of teaching. Thank you

RJ

Jan 15, 2021

It was very informative and practical. I got to know many new things, such as correct formatting, the difference between Memos and Emails, and many more...\n\nThank you so much.

By Erin F

Mar 6, 2018

Found it incredibly basic and almost patronising in places - if you dont know what CC means on an email this course is perfect... To be fair i didnt finish the course - as i found the first three weeks to be almost useless.

By Jimmy G

Nov 29, 2017

The whole course includes too many online materials that you can easily find by Googling, and these materials are not really carefully filtered and synthesized. Personally, I think people expect a class with more learning and teaching rather than copying and paraphrasing.

By Moutaz M M D

Mar 5, 2021

Thanks a lot for the instructors and for anyone help or support this course to come like that, Such amazing course, needed & highly recommended.

By Junaid A

Jun 5, 2020

Good Day...

I am Mohd Junaid Ahmed I really thankful to you all are given this golden opportunity to learn this course. I learned how to write an email in professional way and how respond to the email I learned many things in this course.

This course is really important for every student I hope that so many important points are there and everyone understands easily language and sentences are clear,

Thank you so much for your time and help.

By Rohit J

Jan 16, 2021

It was very informative and practical. I got to know many new things, such as correct formatting, the difference between Memos and Emails, and many more...

Thank you so much.

By UTTAM C

Feb 13, 2017

This course is really useful not because one doesn't know how to write email or need improvement but to enrich the skills and become conscious about tone, formality, grammar, punctuation, spelling, audience, netiquettes, comprehending in points, sharing large data by links if attachment is not possible, make table and quantify information is such a way that the reader of the email feels easy to understand.

By Deepa M

Jul 10, 2017

Really a good course, learning lot of new things , thanks to the instructors.. both the instructors make me understand through videos by their simple and easy way of teaching. Thank you

By Dhanya P

May 10, 2016

This was a wonderful course and I feel that I am more confident now while drafting emails, preparing minutes and memos. Thank you so much Coursera.com

By Malak A

Jun 13, 2017

Thank you for this great course. It has helped me a lot especially with the rubrics and the helpfu; comments of my peers.

By Mohammad I

Oct 24, 2016

Course content is amazing. It covers all basic rules for professional emails. All videos are self explanatory.

By Tamar C

Sep 20, 2020

Loved this course. The videos are fun to watch and very informative.

By Sabir A

May 14, 2020

It is very interested and will be helpful for me in future

By Swapnil S N

Jun 18, 2021

Best course to learn the writing emails and memos

By Jay N

Oct 20, 2016

I have learned a lot from this course!

By Angelina W

Oct 15, 2018

Very informative and useful.

By Murugan S

Sep 15, 2020

Thank you to everyone

By Himaddri S R

Jul 30, 2020

It was nice to learn

By Teertha U I

Jun 10, 2020

Brilliant Course!

By andy t

Sep 27, 2016

THANK YOU!

By Laura J

May 5, 2020

It was really things I already knew. I had so much other work to do pertinent to my job that I felt like this course took away from that. In addition, my certificate said I made a 95.1%, then I received an email saying my grade was 60%. I was very upset as I spent a lot of time in this course. The course just refreshed what I already knew and I thought it was entirely too long.

By Nicole C

Oct 3, 2019

The information in this course is informative, but the peer reviewed grading is frustrating and lacks accountability. Due to peer reviews you may not receive grades or course completion for weeks after submitting your final assignments.

By Dilyana D T

Mar 28, 2016

This is not a business course. Explaining what an email is, and how to send attachments is completely irrelevant information.

The title of the course should be more appropriate - Introduction to email, what is it and how to use it. Or something that gives people the idea that the course is about very basic information about emails.

By Pedro C

Mar 20, 2018

Very difficult to navigate, this is the first course that I have taken where there is no interaction with the instructors. I imagine for the sake of saving work for you the grading is done by other students that are also in the process of learning. I guess you are making a lot of money with little effort.

By 一只微笑的猫

Nov 28, 2016

Great lesson! Thanks for making this lesson happen.

Concise and informative. Some pop up quizzes really help learners get the gist of the lessons. I may recommend that there should be a table to compare the different memos so that we can memorize the differences more easily.

By Mary A C

Aug 26, 2020

I took a lot more from the course than anticipated. I lack grammar skills in my writing and through Writing Professional Email and Memos (Project-Centered Course) it allowed me to learn. I now know to look to see who is my audience and write with clarity and concise

