The security of an organization is of the utmost importance and every member of the organization's staff plays a vital role in defending against cyber threats. One of the best ways to protect the organization is to institute a company-wide security-awareness training initiative.
Security Awareness Training(ISC)²
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Data Security
- Password
- Network Security
- Malware
- Cybersecurity
Offered by
(ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. www.isc2.org
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Importance of Security
This module will introduce you to security awareness basics. We will discuss the importance of and review the components of security. We will conclude the module by examining hackers and what they target.
Data and Account Security
The security of data must always be your top priority. In this module, we will discuss how to safeguard and protect data that is collected by organizations. We will also examine the different threats to data and the roles and responsibilities of people managing the data.
Passwords
In order to protect the data and ensure organizations are secure, we must employ good password practices. In this module, we will learn the importance of having a long and complex password. There are examples of various passwords and the time it takes to break them. We also provide tips on creating strong and secure passwords, selecting appropriate security questions, and why you should use multi-factor authentication.
Networking and Mobile Security
The growth of the Internet has led to the development of new security issues. In this module, we will explore the different vulnerabilities and learn how to properly secure our network and mobile devices.
Malware
In this module, we will examine the different types of malware and identity the main platforms used by attackers. We will analyze the different symptoms of malware infections and provide best practices on avoiding the attacks.
Social Engineering
One of the most frequently used methods for attacking organizations is through social engineering. This module will define social engineering, identify common attacks, and provide strategies for overcoming it.
Course Assessment
Reviews
- 5 stars73.68%
- 4 stars20.07%
- 3 stars3.95%
- 2 stars1.18%
- 1 star1.08%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING
Good, light course that everyone should takes to familiarize themselves with how black hat hackers can compromise them and how they can protect themselves from various attacks.
Great course. Very useful to know basic concepts about cibersecurity on a daily basis user. I consider all people in organizations must follow this lessons. Companies will save money as well.
I had a great time.Well explained with good voice and slides.learnta few things too and even downloaded a lecture.Thanks for this wonderful experience-free hahah
Thank you Coursera for the Wonderful Opportunity It's a very good course for total beginners. it is great for someone who starts from zero.To learn on how to keep our information safe
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.