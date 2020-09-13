About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Security
  • Password
  • Network Security
  • Malware
  • Cybersecurity
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Importance of Security

18 minutes to complete

Data and Account Security

29 minutes to complete

Passwords

24 minutes to complete

Networking and Mobile Security

1 hour to complete

Malware

17 minutes to complete

Social Engineering

Course Assessment

