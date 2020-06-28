Este curso rápido sob demanda tem uma semana de duração e é baseado no Google Cloud Platform Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals. Por meio de apresentações com instrutores, demonstrações e laboratórios práticos, os alunos aprenderão a executar armazenamento de dados, análise e processamento de pipeline em um ambiente autônomo.
Serverless Data Analysis with Google BigQuery and Cloud Dataflow em Português BrasileiroGoogle Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (Brazilian), German, English, Spanish, Japanese
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (Brazilian), German, English, Spanish, Japanese
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 minutes to complete
Introdução ao curso Serverless Data Analysis with Google BigQuery and Cloud Dataflow
7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
6 hours to complete
Module 1: Análise de dados sem servidor com o BigQuery
6 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 123 min)
5 hours to complete
Module 2: Escalonamento automático de canais de processamento de dados com o Dataflow
5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 97 min)
Reviews
- 5 stars71.42%
- 4 stars28.57%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SERVERLESS DATA ANALYSIS WITH GOOGLE BIGQUERY AND CLOUD DATAFLOW EM PORTUGUÊS BRASILEIRO
View all reviews
by FSJun 28, 2020
Uma ótima experiência para conhecer mais ferramentas do google cloud plataform
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.