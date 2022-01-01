About this Course

3,749 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 61 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 61 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

第1讲 C#程序设计简介

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 80 min), 16 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

第2讲 C#语言基础

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 93 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

第3讲 面向对象的C#语言

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

第4讲 C#语言高级特性

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder