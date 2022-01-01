C#（又称csharp)是一种优秀的面向对象语言，它继承了C++和Java等语言的优点，在Windows图形用户界面、Web应用、数据库等方面有着广泛的应用。本课程在介绍C#语言及面向对象的程序设计基本原理的基础上，使用Visual Studio作为开发工具，介绍C#对各种常见的信息的处理方法，包括文本处理、图形绘制、图像处理、多媒体、网络信息获取、数据库应用等。
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
第1讲 C#程序设计简介
C#是一门很好的语言，很容易入门。本讲介绍C#语言的特点、开发步骤、程序构成、输入输出以及开发工具。
第2讲 C#语言基础
本讲介绍C#语言基础知识，是编写C#程序的前提条件。内容包括数据、表达式和流程控制语句、数组等。其中数组是重点。
第3讲 面向对象的C#语言
本讲进入到面向对象的编程技术，重点是类的基础（类的定义、类的成员、类的继承、修饰符），还介绍与类相关的接口、结构、枚举等。
第4讲 C#语言高级特性
C#语言强大之处在于它有一些独有的高级特性，包括：名字空间、嵌套类型、程序集、委托、事件、操作符重载、异常处理、Attribute、指针等，学习本讲可以对C#语言有全面的理解。
