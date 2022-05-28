機械学習をデータ パイプラインに組み込むことで、企業はデータから効率的に分析情報を抽出できるようになります。このコースでは、必要なカスタマイズの程度に応じて、Google Cloud Platform で機械学習をデータ パイプラインに組み込む方法をいくつか説明します。たとえば、ほとんどあるいはまったくカスタマイズが必要ない場合向けの AutoML、機械学習機能の大幅なカスタマイズが必要な場合向けの AI Platform Notebooks と BigQuery Machine Learning を紹介します。また、このコースでは、Kubeflow を使用して機械学習ソリューションを本稼働させる方法についても説明します。受講者は Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform での機械学習モデルの構築を実際に体験することができます。
はじめに
このモジュールでは、本コースの内容とアジェンダを紹介します
分析と AI の概要
このモジュールでは、GCP における機械学習（ML）のオプションについて説明します
非構造化データ向けの事前構築済みの ML モデル API
このモジュールでは、事前構築済みの ML API を非構造化データに対して使用する方法について詳しく説明します
Cloud AI Platform Notebooks を使用したビッグデータ分析
このモジュールでは、AI Platform Notebooks の使用方法を説明します。
カスタム ML モデルの本稼働
このモジュールでは、カスタム ML モデルの構築について説明し、Kubeflow と AI Hub を紹介します
BigQuery ML における SQL を使用したカスタムモデルの構築
このモジュールでは、BigQuery ML について説明します
Cloud AutoML を使用したカスタムモデルの構築
このモジュールでは、コーディングなしで優れたモデルを構築できる Cloud AutoML について紹介します
まとめ
このモジュールでは、本コースで学んだトピックをまとめて見ていきます
