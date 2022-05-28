About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Japanese
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

はじめに

6 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
1 hour to complete

分析と AI の概要

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min)
1 hour to complete

非構造化データ向けの事前構築済みの ML モデル API

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
2 hours to complete

Cloud AI Platform Notebooks を使用したビッグデータ分析

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

カスタム ML モデルの本稼働

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min)
2 hours to complete

BigQuery ML における SQL を使用したカスタムモデルの構築

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min)
1 hour to complete

Cloud AutoML を使用したカスタムモデルの構築

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min)
3 minutes to complete

まとめ

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)

