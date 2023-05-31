En este curso podrás explicar el concepto de storytelling, cómo se puede utilizar en cualquier organización o marca personal y proporcionar a los estudiantes las herramientas para crear historias de marca a través de canales de comunicación tradicionales y nuevos medios. Evalúa críticamente la utilización de estrategias narrativas en diferentes sectores y géneros. Proporciona a los estudiantes la oportunidad de aplicar un método de stroytelling a un proyecto práctico.
Storytelling - Relanza tu Marca
This course is part of Innovación en los Negocios y Disrupción Digital Specialization
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Course
(15 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Comprender el concepto de storytelling y su aplicabilidad a organizaciones y marcas personales.
Adquirir herramientas para crear narrativas de marca utilizando canales de comunicación tanto tradicionales como nuevos.
Desarrollar la capacidad de analizar estrategias narrativas en varios campos y géneros, y aplicar técnicas de narración a proyectos del mundo real.
Details to know
18 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Entender lo que es y no es el storytelling, la necesidad de todo ser humano de contar historias y cómo esto puede ser utilizado desde una perspectiva de negocios.
What's included
5 videos7 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Para cualquier marca, es imperativo ir más allá de un simple comercial o jingle. En este módulo aprenderemos las técnicas para comunicar estratégicamente, y al mismo tiempo incorporar nuevas reglas y estrategias para la era digital.
What's included
9 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
A veces la narrativa no son historias sino que las historias son contadas por números.
What's included
4 videos3 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
¿Cómo creas la historia que la acompaña?
What's included
4 videos5 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Parsons School of Design, The New School
