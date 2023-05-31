Universidad de Palermo
Storytelling - Relanza tu Marca
Universidad de Palermo

Storytelling - Relanza tu Marca

This course is part of Innovación en los Negocios y Disrupción Digital Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Lorena Amarante

Instructor: Lorena Amarante

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(15 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Comprender el concepto de storytelling y su aplicabilidad a organizaciones y marcas personales.

  • Adquirir herramientas para crear narrativas de marca utilizando canales de comunicación tanto tradicionales como nuevos.

  • Desarrollar la capacidad de analizar estrategias narrativas en varios campos y géneros, y aplicar técnicas de narración a proyectos del mundo real.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

18 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Entender lo que es y no es el storytelling, la necesidad de todo ser humano de contar historias y cómo esto puede ser utilizado desde una perspectiva de negocios.

What's included

5 videos7 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Para cualquier marca, es imperativo ir más allá de un simple comercial o jingle. En este módulo aprenderemos las técnicas para comunicar estratégicamente, y al mismo tiempo incorporar nuevas reglas y estrategias para la era digital.

What's included

9 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

A veces la narrativa no son historias sino que las historias son contadas por números.

What's included

4 videos3 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

¿Cómo creas la historia que la acompaña?

What's included

4 videos5 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Lorena Amarante
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course520 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Palermo

