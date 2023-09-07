Welcome to the Fundamentals of RDMA Programming Course!
Remote Direct Memory Access, RDMA, enables server-to-server data movement directly between application memory without any CPU involvement. RDMA technology empowers advanced enterprise data centers and the world’s fastest supercomputers (HPC). RDMA allows real CPU offloads and kernel bypass, and, as such, RDMA-based applications provide better utilization of network HW resources while increasing speed and lowering link latencies. NVIDIA leads the interconnect industry with RDMA supported hardware and has paved the way for RDMA programming. It has gained unique and extensive experience by accompanying the world’s leading HPC, storage, finance, and cloud companies in RDMA application development projects. This online course offers an Innovative training experience, with short and focused videos, interactive quizzes and hands-on exercises needed to acquire the technical skills for programming RDMA-based applications. This course provides application developers with the required knowledge and skills to start programming RDMA applications that run seamlessly over Ethernet (RoCE) and InfiniBand networks. By the end of this course, you will be able to write and edit simple applications with RDMA. Upon successfully passing the exam at the end of this course, you will be provided with a digital completion certificate that validates your training experience needed to acquire the technical skills for programming RDMA-based applications.