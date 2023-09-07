NVIDIA
The Fundamentals of RDMA Programming
NVIDIA

The Fundamentals of RDMA Programming

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

NVIDIA Training

Instructor: NVIDIA Training

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • RDMA Basics: Bypassing the OS, Memory zero copy and transport offload

    Core RDMA: RDMA verbs and objects, data-path flow and memory management

  • RDMA Operations: Send and receive operations, RDMA write and RDMA read operations, atomic operations

  • Become familiar with InfiniBand architecture layer, RDMA basic flow, create a completion queue (CQ) and a queue pair (QP), and execute RDMA operation

  • Establish connection using RDMA_CM API

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn what is RDMA and fundamental concepts such as memory zero copy and transport offloads.

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

In this module you will be introduced to core RDMA components: RDMA verbs RDMA data-path RDMA memory management

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

In this module, you will learn how RDMA messages are sent and received. In addition, you will be introduced to RDMA atomic operations.

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz

In this module, you will become familiar with essential code examples from the RDMA core GitHub repository.

What's included

4 videos5 readings

In this module you will learn two methods to establish the initial RDMA connection between hosts - using TCP sockets or the RDMA connection manager.

What's included

2 videos2 readings

In this module, you will implement the knowledge acquired in this course, by using the RCpingpong program code.

What's included

6 videos6 readings

It is highly recommended that you complete all the course activities before you begin the quiz. Good luck!

What's included

1 quiz

Instructor

NVIDIA Training
NVIDIA
3 Courses17,171 learners

Offered by

NVIDIA

Recommended if you're interested in Networking

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Networking? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions