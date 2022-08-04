Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth by University System of Georgia
About the Course
This course focuses on how to make marketing both more efficient and effective. It advocates that the role of marketing is to create a win-win situation for both customers and marketers. Good marketing also requires taking a purpose-driven approach. Marketing also needs to broaden to more stakeholders aside from the customer. Therefore, it requires internal marketing, supplier marketing, community marketing, and investor marketing. This course also demonstrates that stakeholder marketing generates better financial performance for the marketer....