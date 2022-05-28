About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to go from idea to design, and from design to code

  • How to integrate with web API's like Google Firebase to build a modern web application

  • How to take the anxiety and guesswork out of coding with analytical debugging

Skills you will gain

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
  • Html
  • Rapid Prototyping
  • User Experience (UX)
  • JavaScript
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Automating Your Gruntwork with Javascript

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creating & Managing Users with Google Firebase

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Creating Your Web Application III

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min)

About the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization

Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder