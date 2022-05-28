Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the third course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization. If you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers, this course is specifically designed for you. In this course, we’re going to focus on creating application logic (controllers) with Javascript, including interfaces to external API's and resources you can leverage to do a lot quickly. Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs III and its specialization will help you build a creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty.
How to go from idea to design, and from design to code
How to integrate with web API's like Google Firebase to build a modern web application
How to take the anxiety and guesswork out of coding with analytical debugging
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html
- Rapid Prototyping
- User Experience (UX)
- JavaScript
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Automating Your Gruntwork with Javascript
At its core, software is about automating tasks that machines can do better than humans, and you'll go straight to the heart of that with this week's case and related practice. You'll use Javascript to extract, transform, and load/render external data- a Google Sheet.
Creating & Managing Users with Google Firebase
More than ever, modern software development is about integrating pre-existing code and services. Rarely is a modern application built from scratch. As you’ve seen, creating and maintaining code is a lot of work, so it’s better to leverage basic building blocks that someone else has created and is maintaining. This week, you’ll work with some code that interfaces to Google’s Firebase, a popular ‘back end as a service’ platform.
Creating Your Web Application III
Like the first two courses in the specialization, in this last week you’ll apply what you’ve learned to your coding project. You’ve got a lot more breadth in your coding skills now, which is awesome! However, now it’s even more important that you anchor yourself in the user story and prototype you selected to make sure you know what you’re trying to have happen with your code. Otherwise, it’s easy to end up confused.
In this specialization, you will experience what it is to go from idea to code. These courses are specifically created for the manager, designer, or entrepreneur who is an active, hands-on collaborator with developers. By the end of the program, you will be able to build working software using HTML, CSS, and Javascript. More important, you will build your creative confidence (and competency!) on engaging in digital projects.
