Yale University
MasterTrack® Certificate

Health Informatics

Take the next step in your biomedical, clinical, and public health career with this 4-course program. You’ll explore innovative approaches to data and knowledge management in a live, simulated environment taught by the Health Informatics faculty at the Yale School of Public Health.

7 months

6-8 hours per week.

Earn degree credit toward Yale's Master of Public Health program

If you are admitted and matriculate into the Yale School of Public Health MPH or Online Executive MPH, your completed MasterTrack® Certificate will grant you two course credits toward the full degree program.

Live sessions

Learn from instructors at the Yale School of Public Health and collaborate with peers to help build your professional network.

Program description

Develop in-demand data and health informatics skills needed in the fast growing healthcare industry.

Required background

You should have a Bachelor’s Degree, preferably with basic coding knowledge and quantitative experience.

Skills you will gain

  • Data mining
  • Biomedical informatics
  • Information systems
  • Data security
  • Python programming
  • Health informatics
  • SQL
  • Natural language processing
  • Data analysis

Overview

Health informatics (HI) is an in demand field comprising applied research and the practice of informatics across clinical and public health domains. Informatics researchers develop, introduce, and evaluate new biomedically motivated methods in areas as diverse as data mining, natural language or text processing, cognitive science, human-computer interaction, decision support, databases and algorithms for analyzing large amounts of data generated in public health, clinical research and genomics/proteomics.

In this online program, you will develop the skills and knowledge around data, health and informatics needed to attract attention from recruiters and hiring managers in the fast growing healthcare industry.

You will gain a thorough understanding of the field of health informatics and its various subfields, including research, laboratory/precision medicine, imaging, and artificial intelligence. You will also explore the themes that serve as the foundation for different areas of biomedical informatics, including clinical and neuro-informatics.

Throughout four courses and hands-on projects, you will leverage the expertise of faculty from the Division of Health Informatics at the Yale School of Public Health, learning from real-world projects and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers.

By committing 6-8 hours of online study per week for about 7 months, you can earn a Yale-issued Health Informatics MasterTrack Certificate that can help you in your future graduate studies or professional pursuits in both public health departments (e.g. CDC, local government) and the private sector (e.g. organizations that employ computer scientists and mathematicians/statisticians). After successfully completing the MasterTrack, you will also be eligible for conditional credit if accepted into the Yale School of Public Health’s Master of Public Health (MPH) graduate degree program.

Upon successful completion of this MasterTrack Certificate, you will be eligible to earn 2 conditional credits counting towards the Yale School of Public Health’s MPH program if accepted.

Want to learn more about this program? Visit the Yale University website.

Earn credit toward a master’s degree from Yale University—offered 100% online.

Enrolling in a MasterTrack® Certificate program means you can start learning job-relevant skills right away and give yourself a pathway to a full degree program.

Yale University

MasterTrack® Certificate

Health Informatics

Health Informatics MasterTrack® Certificate earn credit towards:

Yale University
If you apply and gain admission to the online Executive Master of Public Health offered by Yale University, credits earned from your MasterTrack® program will count toward your full degree. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official Yale University certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

