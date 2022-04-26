Overview
Health informatics (HI) is an in demand field comprising applied research and the practice of informatics across clinical and public health domains. Informatics researchers develop, introduce, and evaluate new biomedically motivated methods in areas as diverse as data mining, natural language or text processing, cognitive science, human-computer interaction, decision support, databases and algorithms for analyzing large amounts of data generated in public health, clinical research and genomics/proteomics.
In this online program, you will develop the skills and knowledge around data, health and informatics needed to attract attention from recruiters and hiring managers in the fast growing healthcare industry.
You will gain a thorough understanding of the field of health informatics and its various subfields, including research, laboratory/precision medicine, imaging, and artificial intelligence. You will also explore the themes that serve as the foundation for different areas of biomedical informatics, including clinical and neuro-informatics.
Throughout four courses and hands-on projects, you will leverage the expertise of faculty from the Division of Health Informatics at the Yale School of Public Health, learning from real-world projects and live sessions with groups of high-caliber peers.
By committing 6-8 hours of online study per week for about 7 months, you can earn a Yale-issued Health Informatics MasterTrack Certificate that can help you in your future graduate studies or professional pursuits in both public health departments (e.g. CDC, local government) and the private sector (e.g. organizations that employ computer scientists and mathematicians/statisticians). After successfully completing the MasterTrack, you will also be eligible for conditional credit if accepted into the Yale School of Public Health’s Master of Public Health (MPH) graduate degree program.
