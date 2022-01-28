Application of Data Analysis in Business with R Programming
Apply Data Manipulation and Data Visualization.
Analyze trends and patterns of business data.
Find Correlation to understand the relationship between variables.
Apply Data Manipulation and Data Visualization.
Analyze trends and patterns of business data.
Find Correlation to understand the relationship between variables.
This Guided Project “Application of Data Analysis in Business with R Programming” is for the data science learners and enthusiasts of 2 hours long. The learners will learn to discover the underlying patterns and analyse the trends in data with Data Science functions. They will explore a Real world application of Data Analysis in the field of business.They will gain insights that will assist in suggesting recommendations or strategic decision making for optimising business and efficient allocation of resources. This Guided Project is unique because it is a research study and analysis of data of a pandemic affected period from the year 2020.Hence, learners will study customer purchasing trends of an uncertain period marked by covid-19 where the world economy has been suffering which will also prepare learners for analysing uncertain and uneven trends. In order to be successful, learners will need prior fundamental knowledge of R programming,Statistics and familiarity with using RStudio.
Business Analytics
Data Manipulation
R Programming
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore and transform Data based on rows.
Transform Data based on columns.
Statistical Interpretation of data(Descriptive Statistics).
Practice the skills of Data Manipulation.
Build Column plot and Scatter plot to analyse trends and patterns.
Build Line Plot and Histogram to analyse trends and patterns.
Build Circular plots to analyse trends and patterns.
Practice the skills of Data Visualization.
Find Correlation to understand the relationship between variables.
Capstone Task: Cumulative challenge task where learners will have to transform data, make statistical interpretation, make graphical representations of data and build correlation matrix.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.