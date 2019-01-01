Build a Machine Learning Image Classifier with Python
Build your own image classifier using Python code
Preprocess and normalize that data for training
Train and test your model on your own sample image
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build your own Machine Learning Image Classifier using Python and Colab. You will be able to easily load the data, preview it, process and normalize it, then train and test your model! I hope you enjoy the experience! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Vision
Machine Learning
Deep Learning
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1 : you will get an overview of Colaboratory and you will have gotten familiar with how to access and set up the environment for this course. then preview what the finished project looks like.
Task 2: you will have begun the process of building the image classifier using available data. You will learn how to load data, preview the data and its shape and how to process it for training.
By the end of Task 3, you will have completed preprocessing and normalized your loaded data.
By the end of Task 4, you will have setup the Keras model architecture, trained and evaluated your model.
By the end of Task 5, you will have tested your trained model on the test dataset and also on your own choice image.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
