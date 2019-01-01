Canva para estudiantes universitarios
Learn how to take advantage of Canva as a college student
Learn how to design presentations, charts and much more.
En este proyecto, el alumno aprenderá a usar Canva para su viaje universitario. Canva es un programa de diseño gráfico online que te permite crear y diseñar todo tipo de documentos, composiciones de diseño gráfico y más. Canva es una excelente opción para aquellos que buscan una plataforma fácil de usar y fácil de usar para crear diseños atractivos para sus currículums. Canva tiene muchos elementos que son gratuitos y te da mucha libertad a la hora de diseñar. Además de esto, Canva dispone de contenido de pago que ofrece otro sinfín de elementos y posibilidades para el diseño pero que no son obligatorios ni totalmente necesarios, por lo que el usuario tiene la libertad de elegir cuánto contenido o elementos quiere tener a su disposición. Canva es una herramienta sumamente útil para quienes recién comienzan e incluso se convierte en una muy buena herramienta para quienes llevan años diseñando en programas más avanzados. Es una opción rápida que no necesita ser instalada en tu computadora y siempre que tengas conexión a Internet, será una herramienta accesible.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explora la página de inicio y conoce las herramientas disponibles para ti en Canva
Diseña una presentación para tu clase usando Canva
Planifica y desarrolla tus tareas usando Canva
Crea un calendario para llevar un registro de tus tareas, crea una infografía y un mapa conceptual usando Canva
Aprende a usar gráficas en Canva
