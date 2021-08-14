Collect and Share Employee Feedback with Officevibe
66 ratings
2,352 already enrolled
Create a pulse survey, 1-on-1 meeting agenda, and employee poll.
Create individual and team goals.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
66 ratings
2,352 already enrolled
Create a pulse survey, 1-on-1 meeting agenda, and employee poll.
Create individual and team goals.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Officevibe is an online feedback tracker that helps human resources and managers alike keep a finger on the pulse of their organization and teams. Whether it’s conducting one-on-one meetings, creating team surveys and reports to better understand your team, or preparing employee reviews – Officevibe can do it all. Officevibe is a simple platform which can help you perform all of your management duties while developing trust, fostering collaboration, and improving overall team performance. The goal of Officevibe is to focus on the human side of the job and create a more efficient and effective team through personal connections. This project will explore the many free features of Officevibe and get you well on your way to becoming a more effective leader. Officevibe’s easy to use features allow you to streamline the feedback process and maximize your conversations with your employees. With Officevibe, feedback goes both ways which allows you to eliminate blind spots and better develop your employees and team. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
All are welcome to take this course! However, a business email address is required.
Employee Reviews
Employee Feedback
Leadership And Management
Strategic Leadership
Leadership Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an Officevibe Account
Create a Pulse Survey
Create Team and Individual Goals
Create 1-on-1 Meeting Agendas
Create an Employee Poll
Review Employee Views and Reports
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by TMAug 14, 2021
I totally loved this course and would encourage all managers, supervisors or those with the potential and care for your staff to take this course and even implement this program.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.