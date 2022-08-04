Compare Models with Experiments in Azure ML Studio
Log plots in experiments
Log numeric metrics in experiments
Visualize metrics in Azure Machine Learning Studio
Log plots in experiments
Log numeric metrics in experiments
Visualize metrics in Azure Machine Learning Studio
Did you know that you can compare models in Azure Machine Learning? In this 1-hour project-based course, you will learn how to log plots in experiments, log numeric metrics in experiments and visualize metrics in Azure Machine Learning Studio. To achieve this, we will use one example data, train a couple of machine learning algorithms in Jupyter notebook and visualize their results in Azure Machine Learning Studio Portal interface. In order to be successful in this project, you will need knowledge of Python language and experience with machine learning in Python. Also, Azure subscription is required (free trial is an option for those who don’t have it), as well as Azure Machine Learning resource and a compute instance within. Instructional links will be provided to guide you through creation, if needed, in the first task. If you are ready to make your experience training models simpler and more enjoyable, this is a course for you! Let’s get started!
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare files in Azure ML Studio for using different ml algorithms
Prepare Jupyter notebook for working with Azure experiments
Create logs for metrics and images for Linear Regression
Azure experiment basics in Python
Create logs for metrics and images for different algorithms
Create visualizations of metrics in Azure Machine Learning Studio Portal
Capstone challenge: Log metrics for Random forest approach and compare with previous results
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.