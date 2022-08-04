Analyze Data in Azure ML Studio
Display descriptive statistics of a dataset
Measure relationships between variables
Visualize relationships between variables
Did you know that you can use Azure Machine Learning to help you analyze data? In this 1-hour project-based course, you will learn how to display descriptive statistics of a dataset, measure relationships between variables and visualize relationships between variables. To achieve this, we will use one example diabetes data. We will calculate its descriptive statistics and correlations, train a machine learning model and calculate its feature importance to see how features affect the label and visualize categorical data, as well as relationships between variables, in Jupyter notebook. In order to be successful in this project, you will need knowledge of Python language and experience with machine learning in Python. Also, Azure subscription is required (free trial is an option for those who don’t have it), as well as Azure Machine Learning resource and a compute instance within. Instructional links will be provided to guide you through creation, if needed, in the first task. If you are ready to learn how to analyze data, this is a course for you! Let’s get started!
Azure Machine Learning
Microsoft Azure
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Calculate descriptive statistics in Azure ML Studio and Python
Use correlation to see how variables affect one another
Use Azure ML model explainers to see how variables affect one another
Practice activity - Demonstrate your understanding of Data Analysis within Azure
Visualize categorical data
Visualize relationships between variables
Capstone challenge - Visualize the Relationship Between Diabetes and Plasma Glucose Variables
