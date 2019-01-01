Create a Cover Letter with an Envelope using Microsoft Word
Created a cover letter with letterhead and an envelope using Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Created a cover letter with letterhead and an envelope using Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
After successfully completing this project, you will have created a cover letter and an envelope using Microsoft Word. While composing a cover letter, you will use various features in Word such as headers, styles, and page size. You will also learn how to adjust page margins and use the markers on the ruler. This project is useful for learning the basic features in Word to create a formal block style letter and envelope.
No background needed.
Create a header in Microsoft Word
Explore templates in Microsoft Word
Apply a style to text in Microsoft Word
Change document margins in Microsoft Word
Create an envelope in Microsoft Word
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for a free Microsoft Office account, explore the Office Window and templates in Microsoft Word.
Create letterhead in a document in Microsoft Word.
Apply a style to a document in Microsoft Word.
Change document margins in Microsoft Word.
Create an envelope in Microsoft Word.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.