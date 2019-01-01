Create a fundraising page on Chuffed
Learn how to create, develop and launch an online fundraising page on Chuffed.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will learn how to create a fundraising page on Chuffed for a collaborative project for personal or professional purposes. This Guided Project is an introduction to Chuffed and is designed for people who want to have their own fundraising page for a nonprofit, charity, social enterprise, community project, or someone in need. Chuffed offers an online platform to create a fundraiser, large or small, with no set-up fees by the platform. Moreover, Chuffed offers possibilities to develop a fundraising page site with many functionalities and aesthetic characteristics. After completing this project, you will be able to create a fundraising page, select and modify the main features offered on the platform, define your financial and participatory goals and the rewards potentially offered to your contributors. Chuffed is a simple and free platform that provides extraordinary online advertising for your collaborative project. This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions
Learners must have a fundraising project.
Social Network
Content Creation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a fundraising page on Chuffed
Manage the functionalities of a fundraising with Chuffed
Customize a fundraiser project with Chuffed
Discover how to boost a fundraiser project with Chuffed
Launch a fundraiser project with Chuffed
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
