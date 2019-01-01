إنشاء صفحة أعمال مجانية باستخدام Blogger
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
بنهاية هذه الدورة التدريبية ، سوف يعرف المتعلمون كيفية إنشاء مدونة أعمال صغيرة باستخدام منصة Blogger.com ، وكيفية تخصيص صفحتهم ، وكيفية التفاعل مع العملاء والترويج لأعمالهم ، وكيفية استخدام علامة التبويب لتحليل مدى الوصول الى المبتغى. ستعرفك هذه الدورة التدريبية أيضاً على ميزات عديدة التي يمكن استخدامها للترويج للأعمال التجارية الصغيرة مجانًا. يعد تتبع إحصائيات حركة المرور الخاصة بك أمرًا مهمًا للغاية نظرًا لأنك تستخدم المعلومات التي تم جمعها لتخطيط استراتيجية وجذب المزيد من الزوار ، وباستخدام الإحصائيات ، يمكنك تحديد المنشورات التي يتم زيارتها بشكل متكرر حتى تتمكن من استخدام كلمات رئيسية فعالة. بعض الفوائد القوية للتدوين (Blog) لشركتك الصغيرة 1. دفعة استثنائية لتحسين محرك البحث. 2. تطوير وتقوية العلاقات مع العملاء الحاليين والجدد. 3. بناء عملك كرائد في الصناعة 4. ربط الناس بعلامتك التجارية. 5. خلق فرص للمشاركة. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.
Blogging
التسويق الرقمي
انشاء صفحات
تسويق الأعمال الصغيرة
Blogger
إنشاء صفحة مدونة Blogger.com
تخصيص صفحة المدونة الجديدة الخاصة بك
إنشاء محتوى ومشاركته على مدونتك
التواصل مع العملاء
استخدم أداة الإحصائيات
