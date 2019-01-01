إنشاء صفحة أعمال مجانية باستخدام Blogger

إنشاء صفحة مدونة Blogger.com

تخصيص صفحة المدونة الجديدة الخاصة بك وإنشاء محتوى ومشاركته على مدونتك

التواصل مع العملاء واستخدم أداة الإحصائيات

بنهاية هذه الدورة التدريبية ، سوف يعرف المتعلمون كيفية إنشاء مدونة أعمال صغيرة باستخدام منصة Blogger.com ، وكيفية تخصيص صفحتهم ، وكيفية التفاعل مع العملاء والترويج لأعمالهم ، وكيفية استخدام علامة التبويب لتحليل مدى الوصول الى المبتغى. ستعرفك هذه الدورة التدريبية أيضاً على ميزات عديدة التي يمكن استخدامها للترويج للأعمال التجارية الصغيرة مجانًا. يعد تتبع إحصائيات حركة المرور الخاصة بك أمرًا مهمًا للغاية نظرًا لأنك تستخدم المعلومات التي تم جمعها لتخطيط استراتيجية وجذب المزيد من الزوار ، وباستخدام الإحصائيات ، يمكنك تحديد المنشورات التي يتم زيارتها بشكل متكرر حتى تتمكن من استخدام كلمات رئيسية فعالة. بعض الفوائد القوية للتدوين (Blog) لشركتك الصغيرة 1. دفعة استثنائية لتحسين محرك البحث. 2. تطوير وتقوية العلاقات مع العملاء الحاليين والجدد. 3. بناء عملك كرائد في الصناعة 4. ربط الناس بعلامتك التجارية. 5. خلق فرص للمشاركة. ملاحظة: تعمل هذه الدورة التدريبية بشكل أفضل للمتعلمين المقيمين في منطقة أمريكا الشمالية. نعمل حاليًا على توفير نفس التجربة في مناطق أخرى.

  • Blogging

  • التسويق الرقمي

  • انشاء صفحات

  • تسويق الأعمال الصغيرة

  • Blogger

  1. إنشاء صفحة مدونة Blogger.com

  2.  تخصيص صفحة المدونة الجديدة الخاصة بك

  3. إنشاء محتوى ومشاركته على مدونتك

  4. التواصل مع العملاء

  5. استخدم أداة الإحصائيات

