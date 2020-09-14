Custom Attribution Modeling with Google Analytics
Understand and describe attribution modeling standards
Build and share a custom Analytics attribution model
Export data to elaborate it in Spreadsheets
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build and share a custom attribution model in Google Analytics, understand attribution modeling, export and import data for elaboration outside of Analytics platform. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Digital Marketing
Marketing
Advertising
Analytics
Attribution (Marketing)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Familiarize with Google Analytics interface
Understand goals, conversions, Multi Channel Funnels and attribution models
Apply and compare attribution models
Personalize Multi Channel Funnels
Custom build a Google Analytics attribution model
Share a custom attribution model
Export data for utilization in external tools
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ESep 16, 2020
Good Course to explore the Custom Attribution modelling WIth Google Analytics
by MSSep 15, 2020
Simple and straight forward explanation , great stuff for newbies and channel marketer's .Practically i think this is competitive to a new s/w obi i think !
by SSJul 14, 2021
I will continue as lifelong learner to approve my education as Google Analytics.
by NLSep 14, 2020
This course needs more practical material and time
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
