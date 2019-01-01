Define tu objetivo para tu campaña publicitaria en Facebook
Al final de este proyecto podrás dirigirte efectivamente a tu grupo objetivo en Facebook y anunciar tu marca. En este proyecto guiado conocerás varios objetivos para campañas publicitarias en Facebook. La meta del marketing en las redes sociales es encontrar métodos creativos para atraer la atención de su grupo objetivo en las redes sociales, muchas veces con un presupuesto de marketing mínimo. Tus nuevos conocimientos te ayudarán a anunciar tu marca en Facebook y a alcanzar tu grupo objetivo. En este proyecto accederemos a Facebook Insights para filtrar los intereses de los usuarios. Luego aprenderás a usar Facebook Ads Manager para crear y publicar anuncios, designar tu grupo objetivo y establecer tu presupuesto de anuncios en Facebook. Facebook Ads Manager es una herramienta indisponible para las empresas que anuncian su marca o sus servicios en Facebook.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Advertising Campaign
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una página de negocio en Facebook.
Descubre Facebook Insights.
Utiliza Facebook Page Insights para filtrar intereses de tu grupo objetivo.
Accede a Facebook Ads Manager y conoce diferentes objetivos para tu campaña publicitaria.
Elige la estrategia y el objetivo adecuado para tu próxima campaña publicitaria con Facebook Ads MAnager.
