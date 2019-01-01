Develop Clustering Models with Azure ML Designer
Create an Azure Machine Learning Workspace using the Azure Portal
Develop a Clustering Model in Azure ML Designer
Publish the model for application use
Create an Azure Machine Learning Workspace using the Azure Portal
Develop a Clustering Model in Azure ML Designer
Publish the model for application use
This is an intermediate project on creating clustering models in Azure Machine Learning Studio. Familiarity with any Web Browser and navigating Windows Desktop is assumed. Some background knowledge on Machine Learning or Cloud computing is beneficial but not required to complete this project. Understanding how platform services in the cloud work and how machine learning algorithms function would be of great help in understanding better what we are executing in this guided project. Some minimal data engineering and data scientist knowledge is required. This guided project has the aim to demonstrate how you can create Machine Learning models by using the out-of-the-box solutions that Azure offers, by just using these services as-is, on your own data. The main focus is on the data and how this is being used by the services. As this project is based on Azure technologies, an Azure subscription is required. The project also outlines a step where an Azure subscription will be created and for this, the following items are required: a valid phone number, a credit card, and a GitHub or Microsoft account username. The series of tasks will mainly be carried out using a web browser. If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-ai-900-ai-fundamentals
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Machine Learning
Cloud Computing
clustering
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free trial account in Microsoft Azure and log into Azure using your new subscription.
Create a Resource Group in preparation for creating a new Azure Machine Learning Workspace.
Create an Azure Machine Learning Workspace to manage artifacts related to your machine learning workloads.
Create compute targets on which to run the training process.
Create a dataset and explore data.
Create a pipeline in Azure Machine Learning Designer.
Apply data transformations to cluster observations.
Add training modules and apply a clustering algorithm.
Run the training pipeline to train the model.
Evaluate the clustering model by using the Evaluate Model module.
Create an inference pipeline to assign new data observations.
Publish the predictive service for application use.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.