Digitales Business Marketing mit Easil
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben Grafikdesignplattform Easil zu nutzen und individuelle Posts für Soziale Medien zu kreieren. Wir werden heute die kostenlose Easil Version zur Erstellung einer FAcebook Anzeige und eines Facebook Titelbilds verwenden. User von sozialen Netzwerken werden im heutigen Zeitalter von Informationen und Bildern regelrecht überschwemmt. Aufgabe des Social Media Marketings ist es daher, kreative Wege zu finden um die Aufmerksamkeit der User für ihre Produkte und Dienstleistungen zu gewinnen. Dies erfolgt oftmals auf Basis eines sehr geringen Marketing Budgets. Die webbasierte Plattform Easil bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Produkte zu kreieren und in den sozialen Medien zu teilen. Deine neu erworbenen Kenntnisse werden dir in Zukunft dabei behilflich sein, dein Unternehmen in den sozialen Medien zu bewerben und deinen Wiedererkennungswert zu steigern.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen die mit Hilfe von Easil Projekte für Soziale Medien und Werbezwecken erstellen möchten.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen gratis Easil Account und erkunde deinen Easil Arbeitsplatz.
Passe eine Easil Vorlage an um ein individuelles Facebook Titelbild zu erstellen.
Wende Grafikdesign Techniken an um ein simples Logo in Easil zu kreieren.
Entwirf eine Facebook Anzeige mit Easil.
Füge Fotos zu deinen Social Media Publikationen mit Easil hinzu.
